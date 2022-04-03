New picnic area recognizes staff, provides place for community to eat and visit

Photo By Connie Dickey | The U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden's Directorate of Public Works has installed a picnic...... read more read more Photo By Connie Dickey | The U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden's Directorate of Public Works has installed a picnic table area in the grassy area outside near the Stronger Together Cafe on Clay Kaserne giving the community a place to eat and visit outside. see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany – The U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden’s Directorate of Public Works have worked quietly since the beginning of the year to install picnic tables in the grassy area outside the Consolidated Intelligence Center on Clay Kaserne.



The community had asked for an outdoor eating and seating area and the picnic table area shows the priority the Garrison commander places on the quality of life for the employees and residents of the community, while getting after installation and infrastructure improvements at the same time.



The fencing around the construction site has been removed so the community can begin to use the tables, Shawn Priet, DPW’s operation officer said.



Priet said the area, which DPW calls “Pride Park,” also has bricks installed with the signatures of all current DPW employees, a way of showing the legacy of the current DPW workforce.



The directorate is in the process of getting permanent overhead cover put up so the picnic area can be used throughout the year.