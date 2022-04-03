Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New picnic area recognizes staff, provides place for community to eat and visit

    New picnic area recognizes staff, provides place for community to eat and visit

    Photo By Connie Dickey | The U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden's Directorate of Public Works has installed a picnic...... read more read more

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    03.04.2022

    Story by Connie Dickey 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    WIESBADEN, Germany – The U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden’s Directorate of Public Works have worked quietly since the beginning of the year to install picnic tables in the grassy area outside the Consolidated Intelligence Center on Clay Kaserne.

    The community had asked for an outdoor eating and seating area and the picnic table area shows the priority the Garrison commander places on the quality of life for the employees and residents of the community, while getting after installation and infrastructure improvements at the same time.

    The fencing around the construction site has been removed so the community can begin to use the tables, Shawn Priet, DPW’s operation officer said.

    Priet said the area, which DPW calls “Pride Park,” also has bricks installed with the signatures of all current DPW employees, a way of showing the legacy of the current DPW workforce.

    The directorate is in the process of getting permanent overhead cover put up so the picnic area can be used throughout the year.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 08:57
    Story ID: 415743
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New picnic area recognizes staff, provides place for community to eat and visit, by Connie Dickey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    New picnic area recognizes staff, provides place for community to eat and visit
    New picnic area recognizes staff, provides place for community to eat and visit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    Wiesbaden
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT