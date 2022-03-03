Spotlight RP2 Falk

Religious Programs Specialist 2nd Class Nickolas Falk, is from Las Vegas, Nev. and assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Three.



“Religious programs specialists assist chaplains by providing administrative support, facilitating the free exercise of religion, provide care for Sailor’s needs and advise the command on morale issues,” he said about his job. “I enjoy my job because it gives me a chance to help out Sailors in need and get involved with the command as much as possible. I get to run and organize events, and make it a nicer place to be.”



Falk joined the Navy seven years ago for the travel opportunities and free college.



This is his second Okinawa deployment with NMCB 3 and he’s been enjoying the opportunity to return.



“My favorite thing about Okinawa is the history, culture and definitely the food. My favorite is the ramen.”

Date Taken: 03.03.2022
Location: OKINAWA, JP
Hometown: LAS VEGAS, NV, US