    USS Green Bay, embarked Marines support Cobra Gold in Gulf of Thailand

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Well Deck Operations With The Thai Navy During Cobra Gold 22

    Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Berlier | GULF OF THAILAND (Feb. 28, 2022) A Thai Navy landing craft vehicle and personnel...... read more read more

    GULF OF THAILAND

    03.03.2022

    Story by Lt. John Stevens 

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    GULF OF THAILAND (March 3, 2022) – USS Green Bay (LPD 20) and embarked Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit supported the at-sea phase of Cobra Gold (CG) 22 alongside ships from the Royal Thai Navy from Feb. 28 to March 3.

    CG 22 is an annual Combined Joint Task Force and joint theater security cooperation exercise conducted in the Kingdom of Thailand to strengthen the U.S.-Thai alliance.

    “It’s important to work with our allies in the region,” said Navy Capt. Tate Robinson, Green Bay’s commanding officer. “Working with the Royal Thai Navy, especially when we get a chance to operate our equipment from ship to ship, allows us to develop a mutual understanding and trust between our navies and our nations.”

    Green Bay conducted ship-to-shore operations, personnel cross-deck, tactical maneuvers with Royal Thai Navy ships, and maritime domain awareness exercises to ensure a common operational picture for all participating units.

    “Cobra Gold 22 presents a great opportunity to train with our allies in the Royal Thai Marine Corps and Navy,” said Marine Maj. Christopher Brock, the executive officer of Battalion Landing Team, 1st Battalion, 5th Marines (BLT 1/5). “BLT 1/5 provided Marine Corps artillery experts to facilitate cross-training and interoperability between our services. This important training exercise promotes regional stability and sets conditions for success in the event of crisis.”

    CG 22 is the 41st iteration of the exercise and validates the commitment of the U.S to the Thai alliance through operations that strengthen bonds, build interoperability, enhance tactical skills and exchange expertise.

    Green Bay, part of the USS America (LHA 6) Amphibious Ready group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating as part of the Task Force 76 Composite Deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

