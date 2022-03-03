Rapid Response Team Utilizes On-Island Analyzer for Faster Lab Results

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii - The Navy’s Rapid Response Team is conducting on-island rapid testing for Total Petroleum Hydrocarbons (TBH) in Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam homes.



This capability can detect diesel and gasoline contamination in water samples in a matter of minutes.



“This is really exciting technology, with a complete test in 15 minutes,” said Lt. Cmdr. Richard Forney, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Engineering Working Group Rapid Response Team officer in charge. “The Navy has made an investment in this technology to provide residents with the results as fast as possible. Rather than losing time to shipping, we’re spending that reclaimed time on fixing any problem we may find, and getting families home.”



The SiteLab UVF-TRILOGY Benchtop Analyzer uses ultraviolet fluorescent technology to offer accurate sample results.



“The TPH analyzer zeroes in on hydrocarbons, which allows a faster result to be delivered to the resident to validate that the Navy is providing clean, safe water,” said Forney.



When the Rapid Response Team is dispatched, they evaluate the water in the home and determine any necessary follow-up actions, to include flushing the home and taking samples back to the lab for testing with the SiteLab analyzer. This testing capability is one way the Navy is supporting residents while assisting the Interagency Drinking Water System Team in restoring safe drinking water to the Navy’s water distribution system.



“It’s important for us to get it right,” said Forney. “That’s why we contract proven chemists trained in the technology here on-island. Once our Rapid Response Team returns with a sample from a home visit, they turn it over to the chemist for testing. In many instances, we can provide a resident with their results the same day, and they can feel confident that the water is clean and safe.”



The tests done using the analyzer detect TPH diesel and TPH gasoline (TPH-D and TPH-G). Samples that are sent off-island are tested for a wider range of components.



“The TPH analyzer is allowing us to bring a new level of response to our residents on-island,” said Forney. “We can discover possible instances of TPH-D and TPH-G contaminants, thus moving faster to remediate it. The narrower scope and specialized equipment allow for faster results.”



The Rapid Response Team is made up of 20 two-person teams. The teams have responded to 94 calls, conducted 65 flushes, and used the hydrocarbon analyzer to examine 63 samples. All analyzer tests were negative. To contact the Rapid Response Team, call the Emergency Services Operations Center at the following numbers (808) 448-3262/2557/2570/2583 or email: jpbhh-water-response@navy.mil



For general project information, news and updates visit: http://www.navy.mil/jointbasewater

