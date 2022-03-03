AEDC Commander Col. Geraghty nominated for brigadier general

Col. Jeffrey T. Geraghty was recently nominated for promotion to brigadier general by the President. The nomination has been received in the U.S. Senate and referred to the Committee on Armed Services.

Geraghty assumed command of the Arnold Engineering Development Complex as the 31st commander during a Change of Command ceremony June 18, 2019.

As AEDC commander, Geraghty leads an advanced complex of flight simulation test facilities. AEDC is one of three installations which are part of the Air Force Test Center enterprise, one of the six subordinate commands of the Air Force Materiel Command organization, and an important national resource.

Before coming to Arnold, Geraghty was Commander of the 645th Aeronautical Systems Group, also known as Big Safari, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. As commander there he was responsible for sustainment, upgrade, modification, depot, supply and flight test activities for all programs assigned to Big Safari. Prior to that assignment, Geraghty was a Secretary of Defense Corporate Fellow at Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX) in Hawthorne, California.

He has also served as an F-15E pilot in Operations Northern Watch, Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom, an F-15/F-16 test pilot, a staff officer in numerous agencies, and a program manager.

AEDC is comprised of more than 68 aerospace test facilities, which in addition to the headquarters at Arnold AFB includes operating locations at the Federal Research Center at White Oak near Silver Spring, Maryland; at Ames Research Center in Mountain View and Edwards Air Force Base, California; Eglin AFB, Florida; Hill Air Force Base, Utah; Holloman Air Force Base and Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico; Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado; and Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio. The test facilities simulate flight from subsonic to hypersonic speeds at altitudes from sea level to space. In addition all NASA manned spacecraft, every high performance aircraft and missile, as well as most space launch systems and military satellites in use by the Department of Defense today, have been tested in AEDC facilities.

