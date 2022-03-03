Kingsville Corpsman recognized for excellence in healthcare leadership

A Hospital Corpsman assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Kingsville was recently named the 2022 Navy Regent Enlisted Healthcare Executive of the Year by the Navy American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE).



Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Byron Winfree serves as the Clinic Leading Petty Officer at NMRTU Kingsville and says he was shocked and humbled when he learned of his selection.



“I was genuinely surprised,” Winfree said. “I know the level of competition for this award is steep. “



Each year the ACHE Regent recognizes one Senior, Early, and Enlisted Healthcare Executive. Each award category honors one individual who has distinguished themselves in performance, management, and leadership through innovation, excellence and creativity that go above and beyond the call of duty to noticeably impact the command system, Budget Submitting Offices (BSO), professional, or service levels.



Winfree reported the NMRTU Kingsville in December 2019, and in addition to his LPO duties, also serves as Readiness Performance Plan Project Lead, Hospital Corpsman Personal Qualification Standards Coordinator, Hospital Corpsman Skills Basic Evaluator, Diversity Coordinator and Command Fitness Leader.



Winfree credits his success to the support he has received from his chain of command.



“My Chain of Command challenged me to think outside the box,” Winfree said. “To get out of my comfort zone and to be flexible when dealing with the numerous challenges that have changed our way of doing business.”



In nominating Winfree for the award, Capt. Jessica Bain, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Corpus Christi Commanding Officer, noted his leadership and professional expertise as key elements in the command’s success.



“Petty Officer Winfree is a committed leader and a key driver in the success of Navy Medicine and NMRTU Kingsville's mission,” Bain said. “He consistently performs far above his paygrade and is a recognized expert who accepts every new challenge and responsibility with a ‘can-do’ attitude.”



Winfree will officially accept his award in March, at the American College of Healthcare Executives Annual Congress in Chicago during the Lewis E. Angelo Professional Symposium.



Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi and its Naval Branch Health Clinics located in Kingsville and Fort Worth provide ambulatory care services to more than 13,000 enrolled patients comprised of military active duty, their family members, retirees and their family members in South Texas and Dallas/Fort Worth. In addition, the command's San Antonio Detachment provides primary care services to our Navy students at the Medical Education and Training Campus, Fort Sam Houston, and case management services and medical board management to our Navy and Marine Corps Wounded, Ill and Injured Warriors at San Antonio Military Medical Center.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2022 Date Posted: 03.03.2022 14:44 Story ID: 415707 Location: KINGSVILLE, TX, US Web Views: 23 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kingsville Corpsman recognized for excellence in healthcare leadership, by Dale Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.