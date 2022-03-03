Victory Corps Deploys Main Headquarters to Europe

FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES 03.03.2022 Courtesy Story V Corps

FORT KNOX, Ky. (March 3, 2022) – The V Corps main headquarters will deploy to provide additional command and control of U.S. Army forces in Europe.



Approximately 300 additional Soldiers will deploy to Germany and Poland to build readiness, improve interoperability, reinforce allies and deter further Russian aggression. These deployments are being conducted in full coordination with the German and Polish governments.



“Victory Corps is ready and prepared to support the orders of the President, and demonstrate our commitment to our NATO allies. As America’s Forward Deployed Corps, we were built for this mission,” said Lt. Gen. John S. Kolasheski, commanding general, V Corps. “Throughout our unit’s history, we have stood as guardians of peace in Europe and we once again proudly answer the nation’s call.”



The V Corps main headquarters will complement the forward headquarters located in Poland. This will provide a more robust presence in Europe and enable the Corps to synchronize current contingency operations, support the ongoing mission to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank and coordinate multinational exercises across the continent.



“Our Soldiers have trained for contingency operations like this many times and their professionalism, dedication and courage is beyond question,” said Cmd. Sgt. Maj. Raymond S. Harris, command sergeant major, V Corps.



The U.S. Army’s V Corps was established in 1918 and has a long and distinguished history of service in Europe. V Corps is an operational echelon headquarters that operates from two geographically separated locations, with the main command post stationed at Fort Knox, Kentucky, and a forward element, V Corps Forward, stationed in Poznan, Poland.