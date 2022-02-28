17th TRW Annual Awards 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas --

The 17th Training Wing Annual Awards Ceremony was held Feb. 26 at the McNease Convention Center, San Angelo, Texas.



The guest speaker for the evening was Ms. Jonna Doolittle Hoppes, The Doolittle Foundation executive director and founder. The Doolittle Foundation is an organization dedicated to making U.S. military history available to students.



The event started with a social hour, followed by a banquet and finished with the announcement of the annual award winners.



Congratulations to the annual award winners!



Airman of the Year - Staff Sgt. Madison West



Noncommissioned Officer of the Year - Tech. Sgt. Steven Soto



Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year - Master Sgt. Matthew Broussard



Volunteer of the Year - Senior Airman Brandon Richardson



First Sergeant of the Year - Senior Master Sgt. Christopher Boles



Company Grade Officer of the Year - Capt. Nicole Wirth



Field Grade Officer of the Year - Maj. Danielle Fleming



Civilian Non Supervisory Category I of the Year - Ms. Jessica Cox



Civilian Non Supervisory Category II of the Year - Ms. Krystal Claremont



Civilian Non Supervisory Category III of the Year - Mr. Richard Molnar



Civilian Supervisory Category I of the Year - Mr. Wacey Cason



Civilian Supervisory Category II of the Year - Mr. Marco Espinoza



Civilian Supervisory Category III of the Year - Mr. Daniel Walker



Key Spouse of the Year - Ms. Rachel Ryan



Unit of the Year - 315th Training Squadron



Team Goodfellow Junior Service Member of the Year - Senior Airman Ria Marie Aurora Santiago



Team Goodfellow Service Member of the Year - Tech. Sgt. Robin Holzhausen



Team Goodfellow Senior Service Member of the Year - Chief Petty Officer Morgan Griffin



Volunteer of the Year- Petty Officer 1st Class Waylon Lehrman



Team Goodfellow Color Guard Member of the Year - Petty Officer 2nd Class Marcus Powell Jr.



17th TRW Agency of the Year - 17th TRW Legal Office



Honor Guard Program Manager of the Year - Staff Sgt. Nicholas Murdock



Honor Guard Member of the Year - Airman 1st Class Nolan Flint

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2022 Date Posted: 03.03.2022 09:47 Story ID: 415689 Location: SAN ANGELO, TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 17th TRW Annual Awards 2021, by SrA Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.