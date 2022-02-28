Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    17th TRW Annual Awards 2021

    U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th Training Wing commander, presents the 17th

    SAN ANGELO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    SAN ANGELO, Texas --
    The 17th Training Wing Annual Awards Ceremony was held Feb. 26 at the McNease Convention Center, San Angelo, Texas.

    The guest speaker for the evening was Ms. Jonna Doolittle Hoppes, The Doolittle Foundation executive director and founder. The Doolittle Foundation is an organization dedicated to making U.S. military history available to students.

    The event started with a social hour, followed by a banquet and finished with the announcement of the annual award winners.

    Congratulations to the annual award winners!

    Airman of the Year - Staff Sgt. Madison West

    Noncommissioned Officer of the Year - Tech. Sgt. Steven Soto

    Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year - Master Sgt. Matthew Broussard

    Volunteer of the Year - Senior Airman Brandon Richardson

    First Sergeant of the Year - Senior Master Sgt. Christopher Boles

    Company Grade Officer of the Year - Capt. Nicole Wirth

    Field Grade Officer of the Year - Maj. Danielle Fleming

    Civilian Non Supervisory Category I of the Year - Ms. Jessica Cox

    Civilian Non Supervisory Category II of the Year - Ms. Krystal Claremont

    Civilian Non Supervisory Category III of the Year - Mr. Richard Molnar

    Civilian Supervisory Category I of the Year - Mr. Wacey Cason

    Civilian Supervisory Category II of the Year - Mr. Marco Espinoza

    Civilian Supervisory Category III of the Year - Mr. Daniel Walker

    Key Spouse of the Year - Ms. Rachel Ryan

    Unit of the Year - 315th Training Squadron

    Team Goodfellow Junior Service Member of the Year - Senior Airman Ria Marie Aurora Santiago

    Team Goodfellow Service Member of the Year - Tech. Sgt. Robin Holzhausen

    Team Goodfellow Senior Service Member of the Year - Chief Petty Officer Morgan Griffin

    Volunteer of the Year- Petty Officer 1st Class Waylon Lehrman

    Team Goodfellow Color Guard Member of the Year - Petty Officer 2nd Class Marcus Powell Jr.

    17th TRW Agency of the Year - 17th TRW Legal Office

    Honor Guard Program Manager of the Year - Staff Sgt. Nicholas Murdock

    Honor Guard Member of the Year - Airman 1st Class Nolan Flint

    17th trw
    2021 annual awards

