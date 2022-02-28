17th TRW Annual Awards 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas --
The 17th Training Wing Annual Awards Ceremony was held Feb. 26 at the McNease Convention Center, San Angelo, Texas.
The guest speaker for the evening was Ms. Jonna Doolittle Hoppes, The Doolittle Foundation executive director and founder. The Doolittle Foundation is an organization dedicated to making U.S. military history available to students.
The event started with a social hour, followed by a banquet and finished with the announcement of the annual award winners.
Congratulations to the annual award winners!
Airman of the Year - Staff Sgt. Madison West
Noncommissioned Officer of the Year - Tech. Sgt. Steven Soto
Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year - Master Sgt. Matthew Broussard
Volunteer of the Year - Senior Airman Brandon Richardson
First Sergeant of the Year - Senior Master Sgt. Christopher Boles
Company Grade Officer of the Year - Capt. Nicole Wirth
Field Grade Officer of the Year - Maj. Danielle Fleming
Civilian Non Supervisory Category I of the Year - Ms. Jessica Cox
Civilian Non Supervisory Category II of the Year - Ms. Krystal Claremont
Civilian Non Supervisory Category III of the Year - Mr. Richard Molnar
Civilian Supervisory Category I of the Year - Mr. Wacey Cason
Civilian Supervisory Category II of the Year - Mr. Marco Espinoza
Civilian Supervisory Category III of the Year - Mr. Daniel Walker
Key Spouse of the Year - Ms. Rachel Ryan
Unit of the Year - 315th Training Squadron
Team Goodfellow Junior Service Member of the Year - Senior Airman Ria Marie Aurora Santiago
Team Goodfellow Service Member of the Year - Tech. Sgt. Robin Holzhausen
Team Goodfellow Senior Service Member of the Year - Chief Petty Officer Morgan Griffin
Volunteer of the Year- Petty Officer 1st Class Waylon Lehrman
Team Goodfellow Color Guard Member of the Year - Petty Officer 2nd Class Marcus Powell Jr.
17th TRW Agency of the Year - 17th TRW Legal Office
Honor Guard Program Manager of the Year - Staff Sgt. Nicholas Murdock
Honor Guard Member of the Year - Airman 1st Class Nolan Flint
