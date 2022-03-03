Courtesy Translation: Protection period for wildlife - ban on hedge cutting and tree cutting

Courtesy Photo | WIESBADEN, Germany - The Wiesbaden Environmental Department, Nature and Landscape...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | WIESBADEN, Germany - The Wiesbaden Environmental Department, Nature and Landscape Division announced in a press release that cutting down, staking or removing hedges, "living fences", bushes and other woody plants now takes effect. (photo credit: wiesbaden.de/Foto: Umweltamt) see less | View Image Page

Protection period for wildlife - ban on hedge cutting and tree cutting



Press release from www.wiesbaden.de, 02 March 2022

Courtesy Translation: Roland Schedel, Public Affairs Specialist



March 1 marks the beginning of the time when birds breed and wild animals give birth to their young. During this season, special attention must be paid to protecting wildlife and to not disturbing breeding and rearing. People who are out and about in nature on foot or by bicycle should stay on the paths and keep dogs on a leash.



Likewise, the ban on cutting down, staking or removing hedges, "living fences," bushes and other woody plants now takes effect. These growths are important habitats for numerous native insects, birds, and small mammals that must be protected. Trees located outside the forest, or in horticultural areas, may also not be cut down or significantly cut back. The prohibition is laid down in the Federal Nature Conservation Act and applies until Sep. 30 of each year.



However, necessary shaping and maintenance cuts are permitted during this period. This means that only the growth that has occurred during the current vegetation period may be removed. The hedges and bushes must be checked for breeding and habitats beforehand. In areas where nests are located, cutting shall be avoided to prevent disturbance.



In order to avoid conflicts with the protection of species, the municipal environmental office recommends that all maintenance measures on trees that do not serve traffic safety purposes be carried out in the period between Oct. 1 and Feb. 28, reference to the regulations of the Wiesbaden tree protection statutes.



If you have any questions, please contact the Environmental Department, Nature and Landscape Division, at (0611) 313733. Further information is available at www.wiesbaden.de/baumschutz.



Source: https://www.wiesbaden.de/guiapplications/newsdesk/publications/Landeshauptstadt_Wiesbaden/141010100000418067.php