New Joint Operations and Mission Planning Center construction planned at Scott AFB

Courtesy Photo | Rendering of the Joint Operations Mission Planning Center at Scott Air Force Base,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Rendering of the Joint Operations Mission Planning Center at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Air Force Civil Engineer Center, and 375th Civil Engineer Squadron have collaborated on a 171,727 square foot Joint Operations Mission Planning Center (JOMPC) to be built at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. The $72.7 million contract was awarded July 8, 2021 to Zodiac-Poettker HBZ JV II, LLC of St. Louis, Missouri. This was the third USACE project at Scott AFB to be awarded below the programmed amount.



“This project is one of the more high-visibility projects I have been associated with,” said Sean Hoben, military support section project manager. “There are two four-star commands that will be occupying this facility and its progress has been closely tracked by General Officers and their staff.”



The facility will house three Air Mobility Command units and one U.S. Transportation Command unit within the two-story steel structure. As a joint facility, the project team was faced with the challenge of coordinating user requirements and requests. Hoben and team successfully balanced and organized space requests from multiple units while maintaining the allowable square footage.



“The ability to provide a joint operations facility to both the Air Mobility Command and Transportation Command is key to continuing the mission of our military personnel,” said Hoben.



“The Joint Operations and Mission Planning Center will enhance USTRANSCOM’s global warfighting mission by providing the right amount of space, technology and security needed to accommodate large multi-day joint staff directed Geographic Combatant Command and Scott AFB conferences and exercises,” said Sara Matis-Dettman, Director of Conference Support for USTRANSCOM. “The JOMPC will support all types of events from small five-person local trainings to large 175+ person joint service planning events supporting Joint Staff directed planning initiatives.”



Planning and requirements for the JOMPC were identified during the fifth Base Realignment and Closure Commission in 2005. The project began forward movement in 2019 with a design by Burns and McDonnell. The project is scheduled to be completed Aug. 2023.