Installation Services director tours post, helps ensure quality of life

Photo By Alexandra Shea | Michael E. Reheuser, Installation Services director, Department of the Army G-9, speaks with a Fort Jackson fire department personnel about the Fire Truck Service Life Extension Program while touring the installation Feb. 23, 2022.

Michael Reheuser, director of installation services, Department of the Army G-9, toured Fort Jackson Feb. 23, 2022, to see how the installation is caring for family housing, Soldier housing, and emergency service vehicles.



“So I like to get out and learn from the different leaders on the installation as to what the issues are to make sure we have a better understanding of them,” Reheuser said. “I have found that you learn a lot more by showing up at the installation then you do by sitting in the Pentagon reading about it.”



Reheuser received briefing from the U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson Commanding General Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis, Garrison Commander Col. Ryan Hanson, Balfour Beatty Family Homes, and personnel from the Directorate of Emergency Services and the Directorate of Public Works before touring their areas of responsibilities.



“We are touring housing for junior enlisted and junior officers. I’ve been through the fire station to learn about something we call Fire Truck Service Life Extension Program to see how effective that is and talked about environmental issues,” he said.



He inspected a Family Housing complex that was hard hit by moisture damage commonly found in the Southern Region to get an understanding for why the complex is scheduled for demolition in the near future.



“We brief Army senior leaders and we want to make sure that we are briefing them accurately as to what the conditions are on the bases,” he said. “The more accurate information we are able to provide to them, the better informed they’re decision are and the better they can advocate to congress for funds that are needed at the installations.”



He also spoke to staff from the installation’s Environmental Division about harmful chemical that can be the byproduct from military munitions and most notably per-and polyfluriralkyl substances, more commonly known as PFAS. These long-lasting chemicals break down slowly and prolonged exposure in high amounts can cause health risks.



While PFAS is found in the water, air, fish and soil across the nation and globe, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, the installation tested low for these chemicals.



“We identify issues and we bring them up,” Reheuser said. “Then we go through the process of getting them funded. The quality of life for Soldiers, their Families and civilians is absolutely improved.”



Reheuser returned to Washington, D.C., the following day to report his finding and the progress of several projects back to Army senior leadership.



“I have never been here before, and the people have been friendly and easy to work,” he said. “They really helped me understand the issues here at Fort Jackson.”