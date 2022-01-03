PCS season is coming, don’t wait to schedule your move

As temperatures rise across the Palmetto State ushering in spring, for Soldiers and their Family members it also means the start of Permanent Change of Station season. The Fort Jackson Transportation office says waiting to schedule your move could mean out of pocket expenses or delays.



“Peak season begins May 15 through Labor Day,” said Jacqueline Flowers, Transportation Office traffic manager. “The peak of the season is May 15 until July. Once a service member has their orders in hand, they should contact us immediately.”



Flowers explained that starting May 15, military branches begin moving personnel to new duty locations and the competition is fierce across those military installations to get house hold good shipments scheduled. Post COVID-19 shortages are complicating the already busy time.



“We are still experiencing a shortage of laborers, trucks and supplies,” Flowers said. “There is lots of competition with PCS moves at other military installations and the local area.”



Though scheduling a shipment during the peak season is complicated, she said there are plenty of things Soldiers and their Families can do to prepare for a PCS move prior to receiving orders.



“They can prepare by doing research and deciding what kind of move they want,” Flowers said.



Soldiers have options when it comes to moving their Families and belongings by way of a Personally Procured Move instead of scheduling a shipment through the Transportation Office. Those options can include hiring a private moving company, packing and moving household goods on their own, long term storage, or the use of container shipments.



Flowers does warn Soldiers to ensure they are using a reputable company if Soldiers chose the PPM option. She also said that Soldiers are welcome to her office to seek guidance and information about their options.



“Soldiers should be prepared to hear they will not be able to schedule a shipment on their preferred date,” Flower said. “The sooner Soldiers begin preparing for their moves, the better, but they should plan their move eight weeks in advance.”



Flowers also spoke about resources on the Military One Source website to Soldiers and their Family members before, during and after a PCS move. The website also offers a Personal Property Quick Reference Guide that contains information on what to expect during their PCS move and who to contact for help. The information can be found at www.militaryonesource.mil/moving-housing/moving/planning-your-move/expectations-tips-for-moving-day/.



Flowers also said her office is available for assistance as well.



“Soldiers can stop by the office or call,” Flower said. “We are here to help make their move as smooth as possible.”



The Transportation Office is located at 5450 Strom Thurmond Blvd., Room 102. Walk-ins are welcome Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 3:45 and Thursday from 7:30 to noon. Her office can also be reached by calling, (803) 751-5137 or (803) 751-5138.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2022 Date Posted: 03.02.2022 12:57 Story ID: 415611 Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PCS season is coming, don’t wait to schedule your move, by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.