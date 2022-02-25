Community voices heard over coffee with cops

Photo By Alexandra Shea | Michael Barnhart talks with John Hughes, Fort Jackson’s chief of police, during the...... read more read more Photo By Alexandra Shea | Michael Barnhart talks with John Hughes, Fort Jackson’s chief of police, during the Coffee with a Cop event Feb. 25, 2022. Barnhart had many questions for Fort Jackson’s Police Chief John Hughes and his job. He also shared a piece of his prized rock collection with the chief. see less | View Image Page

Fort Jackson’s Provost Marshal and Chief of Police sat at Starbucks on post for hours to have a friendly chat with post residents to listen to their concerns and take action on them.



“Today is what we hope to begin a monthly event called Coffee with a Cop,” said John Hughes, police chief. “No agenda, no speeches. We want to build a better partnership with the community here so we can all work together towards making Fort Jackson a better place we all want to be.”



“It’s going good,” said Maj. John Ferrell, provost marshal. “We are still getting the word out but we want people to feel welcomed and free to come talk to us.”



The initiative was once found on the installation years ago, but time and the introduction and spread of the COVID-19 pandemic saw the end of the community engagement. As restrictions have eased and COVID-19 infection numbers have dropped, Coffee with a Cop has made its debut return.



During the time of restricted gatherings, Fort Jackson Town Halls became the avenue for Soldiers, residents, employees, and veterans to have their voices heard. Ferrell said the Coffee with Cops initiative will help keep communication channels with decision makers open as post-COVID normalcy continues to return.



During the town halls, many residents voiced concerns about the need for an additional stop sign within the housing area. Within the year, that stop sign was installed in addition to a large mirror so drivers could be more aware of oncoming traffic.



“Some concerns were brought up that we can field and take back to leadership,” Ferrell said. “Speeding is always a concern in housing. Upkeep of crosswalks and signage that needs to be worked on were brought up. Some of these concerns don’t fall under our responsibility, but we know who to go to, to help get some of these concerns addressed.”



“We know that speeding is an issue,” Hughes said. “Knowing what street and what times of the day (community members are) having the issue, allows us to do some targeted enforcement that will immediately resolve the issue.”



As the morning continued, more community people trickled in to speak with the officers. For Staff Sgt. William Kock, 4th Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment, and housing resident, a family Starbucks run held more than a snack and cup of coffee for them.



Farrell and Hughes struck up a conversation with Kock and his wife who voiced their concerns with speeding in the housing areas as their three small children played together beside them.



The Kock children met and played with 5-year old Michael Barnhart who also happened to be at Starbucks with his sister and mother. Barnhart had many questions for Hughes about being an officer and gifted him with a piece from his prized rocks collection.



Both officers explained that the boy’s question was another aspect of the Coffee with a Cop initiative, being approachable by all members of military Families to hear concerns and to let them know they are there to help in any way they can.



Coffee with a Cop will take place the last Friday of the month from 8:30 until 10:30 a.m. at Starbucks. All installation community members are welcome to the event.