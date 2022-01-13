100th ARW conducts first air refueling of 48th FW F-35s

The 100th Air Refueling Wing provided air refueling support for the first time to F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, Jan. 12.



The Bloody Hundredth’s first refueling of 48th FW F-35As signals the beginning of a new era of cooperation between both installations in United States Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa.



Royal Air Force Lakenheath received its first delivery of F-35As in mid-December as a result of a force posture adjustment spanning over half a decade. The Liberty Wing is the first base in USAFEAFAFRICA to receive the fifth-generation aircraft.



“This is a milestone moment and we’re excited to celebrate with our Liberty Wing teammates,” said Col. Gene A. Jacobus, 100th Air Refueling Wing Commander. “The Bloody Hundredth stands ready to support this new capability.”



The 100th ARW delivers a ready force and strategic forward base, projecting airpower through unrivaled air refueling comprised of U.S., allied and partner forces.



Media queries may be directed to the 100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs office at 100arw.pa@us.af.mil.

