100th ARW provides refueling support to aerial assets in support of contingency and routine operations.

ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, England - The 100th Air Refueling Wing’s aerial refueling platforms continue to provide critical refueling support to U.S. and NATO coalition aerial assets supporting operations throughout Eastern Europe.



U.S. Air Force installations through Europe are postured to support a variety of NATO missions and contingency operations. RAF Mildenhall and all U.S. bases in England execute a variety of missions, which support the continued defense of Europe.



“I am impressed with the continued service and sacrifice of our team,” said Col. Gene A. Jacobus, 100th Air Refueling Wing Commander. “It is only through their service and sacrifice that we are able to successfully accomplish our wing’s demanding mission…anytime, anywhere!”



RAF Mildenhall, as part of U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa, in response to the U.S. Secretary of Defense’s orders, continue to enhance NATO’s fighter capabilities in the Baltic and Black Sea regions by fulfilling critical refueling needs.



The 100th ARW’s ability to support and integrate with NATO’s missions continually strengthens the alliance’s solidarity, collective resolve, and ability to adapt to a dynamic warfighting environment.



“As the only tanker support in this area of responsibility, the 100th ARW’s bread and butter is being ready for anything. Supporting operations in Eastern Europe is not only something we’re ready and capable of, it shows how quickly we can execute operations for U.S. and NATO interests,” said Tech. Sgt. Blake Soule, 351st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator.



