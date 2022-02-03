Last Vermont Army National Guard units to return

Nearly 400 Vermont Army National Guard Soldiers will return home from deployed locations over the course of several weeks, beginning March 4.



Their return will conclude the largest Vermont Army National Guard deployment since 2010.



“Those who join the Vermont National Guard do so with a tremendous sense of service and we know these deployments are not easy for them, their families, or their employers,” said Governor Phil Scott. “I’m incredibly proud of their work and always happy to welcome them home after representing Vermont with honor and distinction.”



Soldiers from six units are scheduled to return by early April from deployments in Kosovo, as well as in support of U.S. Central Command.



“Our Soldiers demonstrated tremendous agility throughout their successful deployments,” said Brig. Gen. James Pabis, Vermont assistant adjutant general – army. “We asked these units to do a wide variety of missions, and they accomplished each with the professionalism and competence that has become the reputation of the Vermont National Guard.”



Most Soldiers returning during this period had deployed in support of Kosovo Force Regional Command-East, in Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo. This includes the Headquarters Headquarters Company, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain); subordinate units with the 1st Squadron, 172nd Cavalry (Mountain); Delta Company, 186th Brigade Support Battalion; and 172nd Public Affairs Detachment, Garrison Support Command.



In addition, about 30 Vermont Soldiers who comprised a small Task Force predominately from the Vermont Joint Force Headquarters detachment will return from their deployment in support of NATO and the Balkan National Support Element in Pristina, Kosovo.



Finally, Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 101st Field Artillery will return from their support of U.S. Central Command after departing Vermont in March 2021.



The Soldiers will demobilize in Fort Bliss, Texas, these returning Soldiers represent the final group return of the 950 Vermont Soldiers who left during the 2021 deployments.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2022 Date Posted: 03.02.2022 10:04 Story ID: 415591 Location: COLCHESTER, VT, US Web Views: 22 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Last Vermont Army National Guard units to return, by MAJ J. Scott Detweiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.