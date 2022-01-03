Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lab Misreported Chemical in Water

    Real Time Monitoring at Red Hill Well

    Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class MarQueon Tramble | AIEA, Hawaii (Feb. 16, 2022) Water sample vials are used for real-time monitoring at...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Courtesy Story

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – An independent, third-party laboratory incorrectly reported the presence of bis(2-chloroethyl)ether (BCEE) in 12 initial Navy Water System sample results collected Jan. 6-12, 2022, from fire hydrants in eight flushing zones (A3, B1, C1, C2, F2, H1, H2, and H3).

    The Interagency Drinking Water System Team (IDWST), which is composed of representatives from the Navy, Army, Hawaii Department of Health (DOH), and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, investigates every contaminant result that exceeds drinking water standards. The investigation evaluated multiple lines-of-evidence to protect public health.

    As part of the investigation, the Navy resampled all locations where BCEE was initially detected. The laboratory reviewed the original samples and the new samples, and did not detect BCEE in any of them. The IDWST investigation determined, in agreement with the laboratory, that the initial BCEE results were a false-positive. The laboratory implemented corrective actions. Based on these results, there is no concern for health risks from BCEE in the drinking water.

    The summary report provided to the Navy determined that the 12 indicated samples were preliminarily reported in error and were amended in the final results to be non-detects for BCEE.

    Bis(2-chloroethyl)ether (BCEE) is a chemical used for manufacturing pesticides and as a solvent for fats, waxes, and greases. It has also been used in paints and varnishes, as a cleaning fluid for textiles, and in the purification of oils and gasoline. It is not found in JP-5.

    The Hawaii DOH public health advisory remains in effect for these eight zones, and Navy Water System users in these zones should not use the water for drinking, cooking, or oral hygiene. The IDWST will perform a thorough review of all results, including the re-sampling for these zones before submitting a package for Hawaii DOH review. Once Hawaii DOH determines the water is safe to drink, Hawaii DOH will amend the health advisory for each zone, as applicable.

    The Hawaii DOH’s Nov. 29, 2021, public health advisory for JBPHH remains in effect for all zones except Zone I1 (Red Hill Housing) and Zone A1 (Pearl City Peninsula).

    For more information on water recovery efforts, please see: https://www.cpf.navy.mil/JBPHH-Water-Updates/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 18:36
    Story ID: 415572
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Web Views: 295
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lab Misreported Chemical in Water, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Real Time Monitoring at Red Hill Well

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RedHill
    SafeWaters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT