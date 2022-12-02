PA shoots PA

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ryan Prince, Peterson-Schriever Garrison Public Affairs apprentice, joined the U.S. Air Force to find purpose and direction.

Prior to enlisting, Prince attended college for a semester close to home, but soon realized he wanted to travel and craved new experiences.

“Living in California can be cool, but just like anywhere else, if you’ve grown up there your whole life, you’re going to want to escape,” said Prince. “At the time, the Air Force presented me an opportunity to serve my country as well as new opportunities.”

Prince contacted a recruiter in Simi Valley, California, and was soon put in the delayed entry program, where individuals end up before going into the United States armed forces active duty.

“I had a couple medical jobs on my preference sheet, operations intelligence and broadcast journalist,” said Prince. “Ultimately, I ended up choosing to be a journalist.”

Shortly after basic training, Prince discovered he would be a public affairs specialist, rather than a broadcast journalist.

Public Affairs specialists plan, organize, coordinate, as well as conduct internal, community relations and media relations communications activities. Public Affairs Airmen are tasked with shaping the Air Force’s public image by building relationships with the community as well as managing and creating various articles, photos and video content.

“It’s important to be connected with the local community because PA needs trust and understanding from the public in order to operate,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Tabitha M. Lee, Peterson-Schriever Garrison Public Affairs superintendent.

Since leaving technical school in September 2020, Prince has been stationed at the Peterson-Schriever Garrison Public Affairs office at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. While working within P-S GAR PA Prince has specialized in photo and video journalism.

“Airman Prince can really adapt to any skill in Public Affairs, whether it be writing, taking photos, video editing, you name it. I’m excited to see where this career field takes him,” said Ashley D. George, Peterson-Schriever Garrison Public Affairs chief.

Prince has been in the Air Force for just over 2 years, and has completed multiple projects including, multiple Stand-Up videos for Space Force Deltas, features on both American Airmen and Space Guardians, photos of the Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass, historical documentation of the Peterson-Schriever Garrison, and many more products. Currently Prince plans on furthering his career and talents through on the job trainings and new experiences as he progresses through his military journey.

“The coolest thing I get to do in PA is take photos of other career fields and see what the rest of the Air Force is like,” said Prince. “If I had a choice with what I’d like to do next in PA, it would definitely be going to an Armed Forces Network unit and trying out radio broadcasting”.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2022 Date Posted: 03.01.2022 17:42 Story ID: 415569 Location: COLORADO SPRINGS , CO, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PA shoots PA, by A1C Joshua Fontenot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.