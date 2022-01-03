94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command and Joint Region Marianas Deploy THAAD Remote Launch Package to Rota International Airport

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii and Joint Region Marianas, Guam – The 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC) and Joint Region Marianas are dedicated to the defense and safety of our citizens and allies in the Indo-Pacific region.

To exercise emerging capabilities, the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery assigned to the defense of Guam is deploying a THAAD Remote Launch package consisting of one THAAD launcher and associated personnel and equipment to Rota International Airport in the CNMI early March.

C-17 Globemaster III aircraft from the 15th Wing based out of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawai'i will move the equipment from Andersen Air Force Base in Guam to Rota International Airport.

This operation will allow the 94th AAMDC to gather valuable data and inform future deployments of THAAD Remote Launch packages throughout the theater.

THAAD Remote Launch is a recently developed capability that allows a THAAD launcher to operate while geographically separated from its Tactical Fire Control Center and radar array.

This can expand the amount of area a THAAD battery can defend and allows commanders greater flexibility in deploying the system.

Brig. Gen. Mark Holler, Commanding General of 94th AAMDC said, "There is no more important mission than the defense of the homeland – and exercising THAAD's remote launch capability allows us to enhance the effectiveness of a combat-tested, upper-tier missile defense system

that is vital to the Army's ability to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific."

Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, Senior Military Official for CNMI and Joint Region Marianas Commander said, "Missile defense is the number one priority for Indo-Pacific command in this region and testing THAAD’s remote launch ability bolsters our defense of CNMI, fortifying our layered defense in the region."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2022 Date Posted: 03.01.2022 16:07 Story ID: 415561 Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command and Joint Region Marianas Deploy THAAD Remote Launch Package to Rota International Airport, by CPT Nicholas Chopp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.