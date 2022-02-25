BJACH Rehabilitation Department volunteers to serve local community

Photo By Jean Graves | Sgt. Richard Kang, occupational therapy specialist from Bayne-Jones Army Community...... read more read more Photo By Jean Graves | Sgt. Richard Kang, occupational therapy specialist from Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital loads groceries into the trunk of a patron at the food bank. Soldiers assigned to the BJACH rehabilitation department participated in a community relations service project at Helping Hands Ministries Storefront on February 25 in Leesville, Louisiana. The food pantry is located less than 10 miles from the hospital and the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk. Each week food is distributed to more than 100 families in need. see less | View Image Page

FORT POLK, La. — Soldiers assigned to the Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital rehabilitation department participated in a community relations service project at Helping Hands Ministries Storefront food pantry on February 25 in Leesville, Louisiana. The food pantry is located less than 10 miles from the hospital and the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk. Each week food is distributed to more than 100 families in need.



Rhonda Mann, director, Helping Hands Ministries Storefront, said volunteers are always welcome.



“The last Friday of each month is our busiest day,” she said. “If any Soldiers at Fort Polk are interested in volunteer they can call me at 337-424-6423. In addition to food distribution we have clothing, furniture and just about anything to help people in need.”



Edwin Maldonado, known locally as Pops, is a Vietnam veteran and volunteers every week at the food pantry.



“This is a big operation,” he said. “Having Soldiers here today is a huge help.”



Theresa Brown, U.S. Army veteran and a regular volunteer at Helping Hands said the BJACH team was a tremendous help.



“We feed 100-125 people every Friday,” she said. “We get donations from local businesses, grocery stores, the USDA Food Bank and the military.”



Brown said without the help the Soldiers provided her team would have had a lot more work to do.



“It’s very important to have the Soldiers here today,” she said. “We have a very small number of dedicated volunteers. The majority of whom are elderly, so the extra hands, help and muscle is beneficial.”



Staff Sgt. James Matteson, occupational therapy specialist for BJACH, was impressed with the organization of the food pantry and how quickly they were able to sort, pack and distribute the food.



“I think it’s a good lesson for us. Volunteering and giving back to something greater than ourselves is eye opening,” he said. “We as service members often get caught up with our day to day responsibilities and the Army mission that we sometimes forget about the community at large. This is a great way for us to remember that the strength of our nation lies in our community.”



After the rehabilitation team completed their work at the food pantry they sat down with Tommy Kiker, pastor, East Leesville Baptist Church, to reflect, discuss and find purpose in the service they provided. He encouraged them to find meaning in in everything they do personally and professionally.



“If you can find value to what you do each day and are in it for more than just your paycheck I believe every vocation can have a sense of calling,” he said. “Our professions must be worthy and worthwhile. We must believe in what we are doing, otherwise why are we doing it?”



Kiker said his primary goal was to help the Soldiers understand the value of the service they provided during their volunteer efforts and encourage them to find that value in their daily duties.



“You were a blessing, not just to the people you gave food to, but to the volunteers,” he said. “Find the value in what you are doing. Knowing that you are adding value as a citizen and a member of this community is encouraging.”



Maj. Anthony Williams, chief of rehabilitative services for BJACH organized the event to introduce his Soldiers to community engagement opportunities, mentor his team on civic involvement and to raise awareness about community resources available to those in need.



“It was a good opportunity to get out of the office and do something different and beneficial for our community,” he said. “My intent was for my department to have several key take-aways: spiritual and social fitness, community outreach and civic duty.”



Capt. Christopher Julian, occupational therapist for BJACH said this was an important thing to do.



“I never leave post but coming out and being part of the community today made me realize that Leesville is part of Fort Polk. This made feel more connected to the community,” he said. “This community supports us, as Soldiers, it was important for me to see what is going on outside of the gate and how I was hopefully able to make a difference.”



Julian said being a volunteer is a role and everyone should volunteer wherever and whenever they can.



Matteson said getting out and doing activities you normally never do are the building blocks to make life more meaningful.



“I started enjoying my time at Fort Polk more when I started volunteering at different places with the BOSS program,” he said. “Events like today help me feel more connected to the community and have had a significant impact on my life.”