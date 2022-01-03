5 Tips to Kick Off Healthy Habits during National Nutrition Month

In recognition of National Nutrition Month®, Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC)’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Division reminds Sailors and the Navy community that they can take control of their nutritional needs by learning more about healthy eating. National Nutrition Month® is a nutrition education and information campaign sponsored each March by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.



“Five simple habits are key components to fueling for performance while maintaining readiness and maximizing longevity,” said Joanne Villaflor, Navy MWR’s Performance Enhancement Dietitian. “Sailors and even their family members can follow these tips in order to make informed food choices and develop sound eating and physical activity habits.”



The tips include:

1. Flavor food with herbs and spices.

2. Eat a rainbow of colors from all food groups.

3. Learn how to read Nutrition Facts labels.

4. Plan meals and snacks.

5. Visit your local fitness center.



“Flavoring foods with herbs and spices from around the world provides a diverse dining experience,” Villaflor said. “Adding color to your plate is a way to ensure you get a variety of nutrients – especially from vegetables and fruits that are full of antioxidants, fiber and water. These are key in maintaining good health.”



Villaflor also recommended learning how to read food labels, which can help you choose foods and beverages to meet your nutrient needs.



“A grocery list is your road map to shopping for nutritious foods,” added Villaflor. “When shopping, make a point of selecting a fruit, vegetable or whole grain that is new to you. Expand your range of food choices by trying new foods from around the world.”



Whether your goal is to lose weight, lower your health risks or fuel for performance, Sailors and family members should consult with an expert. Certified fitness and nutrition professionals at your Navy MWR Fitness Center can assist you with your personalized nutrition and fitness goals. Visit www.navyfitness.org for additional information on fitness and nutrition.



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2022 Date Posted: 03.01.2022 15:22 Story ID: 415557 Location: DC, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 5 Tips to Kick Off Healthy Habits during National Nutrition Month, by CPO Brian Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.