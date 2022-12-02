Camp Buehring Throwdown

Courtesy Photo | During the "Throwdown" competition in Kuwait in February, where an idea sparked a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | During the "Throwdown" competition in Kuwait in February, where an idea sparked a country-wide event to find the fittest CrossFit team. Participants came from Camp Buehring, Camp Arifjan and even partner nations. see less | View Image Page

Camp Buehring, Kuwait (Feb. 12, 2022) – It started with an idea to test the fitness of Soldiers in a team competition, then it spread like wildfire.

Bringing the heat were Spc. William Griffin, Sgt. Emma Harvang, and Maj. Meghan Goff, as they sparked the idea and took it to classes at the CrossFit Spartan Shield gym at Camp Buehring and then beyond that box.

The proposition evolved into a country-wide event to “throwdown” for the fittest team in Kuwait, which also included teams from Camp Arifjan and even partner nations.

“I wanted the event to be a fun experience for Soldiers who may be stepping on a CrossFit floor competition for the first time, while equally making a visual experience for those with little knowledge of CrossFit, and showcase what the CrossFit community represents,” Griffin said.

The event was originally scheduled for early January as a swan song for one of the coaches, but due to scheduling conflicts and health concerns, Feb. 12 became the day to throw down.

There were 30 two-person teams (15 scaled and 15 intermediate) competing. Each team took on three events, but the top five teams competed in a fourth mystery event.

The venue was filled with spectators cheering on teams from their units. While Goff maintained the scoring of each event and Harvang ushered teams to their respective areas, Sgt. 1st Class Navidad Calderon managed logistics, 1st Lt. Braden Burgess served as the event head judge, and Sgt. Marshall Pitts managed the floor plan to ensure the equipment was set before each heat. The event marked the first CrossFit competition ever held at Camp Buehring.

After the mystery event, which was an all-out push to the finish on the assault bike followed by a 25-meter wind sprint, the scores were tallied, and everyone convened back in the gym.

Members of the 23rd Paratrooper Engineer Regiment of the British Royal Army swept the scaled division, while “Team D” took first, “Team F” second, and “The Bad Form Bros” placed third in the intermediate division.

As everyone contributed to cleaning the gym, one question remained: when is the next throwdown?