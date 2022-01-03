Healthy Habits Provide Healthy Hearts

Courtesy story, Navy and Marine Corps Public Health Center



While the month of February is known as heart health month, the subject it highlights is a year round concern, particularly in the United States where it’s leading cause of death in men and women in America. Every year nearly 785,000 Americans have their first heart attack. Another 470,000 people who have already had one or more heart attacks have another attack.



More alarming numbers exist among active duty service members under the age of 35 who succumb to sudden cardiac death, and coronary artery disease which has been the most common cause.



Now the good news; It’s preventable!



While many people, both in and out of uniform, perform high-stress jobs or endure stressful support roles, the keys to maintaining heart health lays with each individual. Some of the factors to begin looking at include; understanding your unique genetics, good nutritional diet, being active, taking prescribed medications properly, being aware harmful habits such as smoking, and excess alcohol consumption to name a few.



We may have periods where dietary choices are slim, but choosing foods such leafy greens, particularly nuts, whole grains and fish such as salmon and tuna, can have a great impact on what we supply our heats with.



Our heart is a muscle, and its job is to pump blood throughout your body. Performing moderate cardio activities is an additional investment to make. Walking, biking, swimming, are just a few basic examples. If you have the motivation to for something more intense, then you may actually be able to decrease the time needed as high intensity aerobics engage the heart more.



“I like to use the word “recess” vice “exercise”! We still need to get out and play,” says Jenni Osborne, a public health educator assigned to the Navy and Marine Corps Public Health Center. “Ride our bikes, jump rope, get a quick run in, and remember to have fun.”



Osborne also said “The earlier we start taking care of our heart, the better chance we have to live longer.”



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2022 Date Posted: 03.01.2022 14:40 Story ID: 415550 Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US