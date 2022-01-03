B.E.A.R Base Conducts Training with 49 CES

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. – The 635th Materiel Maintenance Group trained Airmen from the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron to properly use Basic Expeditionary Airfield Resources equipment downrange, Feb. 17, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base.



The training focused on how to operate BEAR Base's equipment to provide power to newly established bases including the Secondary Distribution Cabinets, BEAR Power Units, Power Distribution Panels, and Primary Switching Centers.



"It allows the 49th [Civil Engineer] electricians to get their hands on our contingency assets or assets that are going out the door," said Senior Airman Robert Good, 635th Materiel Maintenance Squadron electrical journeyman.



SDCs are used to distribute high voltage power when no Primary Distribution Centers are available. The PSC is used to distribute and safely isolate safe power output for medium voltage generators. PDPs receive power from SDCs and distribute it directly to both single and three phase loads. The BPU is a fully enclosed, trailer- mounted, mobile generator with a prime output of 800 kilowatts.



The equipment BEAR Base provides to newly built bases is essential for our personnel’s well being as they provide the necessary means for both power and buildings to be established.



"Our job is to ensure the quality of life and make sure that our guys are nice and comfortable," said Airman Tynevik Williams, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical systems journeyman.



With this training, Airmen from the 49th CES and BEAR Base have the skills and practice to work together effectively and quickly.



"It's important for the [49th CES] to know these skills," said Good. "With the Operation Allies Welcome, we had all hands on deck with both the 49th CES and BEAR Base working together to build the camp."



These training exercises, hosted by BEAR base, equip the 49th CES Airmen with the necessary skills needed to expand the capabilities of Holloman Air Force Base and serve as a testament to the 49th Wing's priority to enable BEAR base and other mission partners.

