Military hospital support to FEMA to begin in Utah, continues in several states

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – At the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, one team of approximately 20 military medical personnel, including doctors, nurses, and respiratory therapists, will deploy to the state of Utah to support civilian healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients.



“Despite COVID-19 cases declining across the country, ARNORTH continues to support FEMA and the whole-of-government response to the pandemic,” said Lt. Gen. John R. Evans, Jr., U.S. Army North commander. “This team is supporting federal, state and local efforts to alleviate suffering, defeat the virus and increase our nation’s resiliency.”



The U.S. Navy team will support the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City.



In addition to the aforementioned team, the joint DoD effort currently includes 30 teams working in 17 states – three in Arizona, one in California, three in Connecticut, two in Louisiana, two in Maine, two in Massachusetts, one in Maryland, one in Michigan, one in Minnesota, one in Missouri, one in New Hampshire, one in New Mexico, five in New York, one in Ohio, two in Oklahoma, two in Pennsylvania, and one in Rhode Island.



U.S. Army North, under U.S. Northern Command’s oversight, provides operational command of the teams.



For additional information, contact ARNORTH Public Affairs office at 210-845-9693 or usarmy.jbsa.arnorth.mbx.pao@army.mil; for photos and/or videos, visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/DSFC19.

