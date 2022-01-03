Vermont National Guard Hosts Austrian Delegation

The Vermont National Guard hosted Austrian military members to discuss their organizations and capabilities as part of the State Partnership Program at numerous National Guard sites on Feb. 14-15.



The Green Mountain Boys kicked off Valentine’s Day with a Vermont National Guard introductory brief to explain what the Air National Guard and Army National Guard do within the state and abroad.



“Creating an in-depth understanding about each other’s militaries is key foundationally for us to grow our partnership,” said Lt. Col. Hazel Kreider, Vermont National Guard state partnership program director. “We want to build the best relationship with our Austrian partners and showing exactly who we are and what we do is how we can get there.”



Austrian Maj. Gen Norbert Huber, Defense, Army, Naval and Air Attaché and Col Gottfried Malovits, Assistant Defense, Army, Naval and Air Attaché, highlighted an overview of the Austrian military to the Vermont Guardsmen to enhance their knowledge on the new partnership.



“Vermont and Austrian Soldiers have trained together in the past. As we build on that foundation, and expand the understanding of each other’s capabilities, we will find areas we can grow together,” said U.S. Army Brig. Gen. David Manfredi, director of joint staff, Vermont National Guard. “We are excited to work together and discover where the opportunities are for both of us.”



The Austrian and Vermont Guardsmen also visited the Army Mountain Warfare School and Army Aviation Support Facility.



“We have a long history with the Republic of Austria through our Army Mountain Warfare School and the International Association of Military Mountaineering Schools. As we initiate this partnership, we know there is so much more opportunity that comes with it,” U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Greg Knight, Vermont National Guard Adjutant General. “As we have seen with both North Macedonia and Senegal, we are finding additional ways beyond the traditional military to military relationship to further enhance our partnership.”



The signing ceremony recognizing the partnership is scheduled to take place this Spring.



This will make the Vermont National Guard the fifth National Guard with three state partners. The Vermont National Guard is also partnered with North Macedonia in Europe and Senegal in Africa. The North Macedonia partnership started in 1994 and the Senegal partnership began in 2008.

