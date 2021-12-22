USACE military program director tours Louisville District projects

Photo By Charles Delano | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Director of Military Programs Dr. Christine Altendorf...... read more read more Photo By Charles Delano | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Director of Military Programs Dr. Christine Altendorf tours the Intelligence Production Complex construction site during a visit of Louisville District projects at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, December 3, 2021. Altendorf discussed details about the $156 million facility with Paul Richter, Messer Construction senior project executive. The five-story complex broke ground November 5, 2020 and is scheduled for occupancy in 2025. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Director of Military Programs Dr. Christine Altendorf conducted a two-day site visit of reserve and military construction projects at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio, Dec. 2-3, 2021.



The first part of the visit began at the USACE Great Lakes and Ohio River Division headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, to discuss the benefits of a centrally managed military construction program and how the Energy Resilience and Conservation Investment Program will affect future USACE projects.



Altendorf, accompanied by Louisville District Commander Col. Eric Crispino, Rachael Haunz, chief, Army and Air Force section, Linda Murphy, Louisville District deputy district engineer, and Kevin Jefferson, Wright-Patterson area engineer then toured the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force at Wright-Patterson AFB. The Louisville District earned a citation award in 2016 for the 224,000 square foot mega-expansion of the museum, which now houses walk-through exhibits of presidential aircraft.



The group viewed and discussed the Air Force Research Laboratory research tower, military housing and Air Force Material Command office and administrative facility projects. The $3.8 million 13-story AFRL research tower project includes the renovation and repair of current floor space with the addition of two floors of lab space to support added test mission. Military family housing improvements involves renovating 29 housing units to provide modern and efficient housing at Wright-Patterson AFB at a cost of $45 million. The AFMC HQ office/administrative facility project consists of renovating two buildings totaling 788,793 square feet using a phased construction approach.



“It was great to spend time with the Louisville District and get a deeper understanding of how they execute their Reserves program and see all the work they are doing at Wright Patterson AFB,” said Altendorf.



The final project site the group toured was the $156 million 262,973 square foot Intelligence Production Complex. Altendorf discussed details about the five-story facility with Paul Richter, Messer Construction senior project executive. The new construction, which includes secure space, offices, administrative space, conference space, laboratory space and parking, supports the National Air and Space Intelligence Center mission and is scheduled for occupancy in 2025.



“It is clear that they focus on relationships and partnering which ultimately makes for successful projects, said Altendorf. “They are a district that is focused on teamwork, collaboration and responsiveness and it shows with their delivery of quality projects.