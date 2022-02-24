597th Transportation Brigade implements new Army Suicide Prevention Program.

The 597th Transportation Brigade implemented a new Army suicide prevention strategy chain teach from the most senior leaders down to the most junior, first-line leaders in Army formations at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. Feb. 24.



The new training is based on a public health approach and focused on primary prevention versus just intervention, according to Maj. Dennis Rowe, commander, 690th Rapid Port Opening Element.



"One of the best means to reduce suicides in our ranks is for leaders to know their Soldiers and to watch out for them both on- and off-duty," Rowe said.



The training focused on the importance of open communication and unit cohesion because a person experiencing personal and professional problems can end up in a crisis.



Leaders can mitigate those risks factors and build trust among their Soldiers by sharing personable, relatable experiences and educating all incoming personnel on available resources within the organization.



Numerous organizations on Fort Eustis are available to assist, including the Army Emergency Relief program for financial assistance, the Ready and Resilience Performance Center, Behavioral Health, chaplains, Military and Family Life counselors, Army Community Services, Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers, Morale, Welfare and Recreation Programs and firearm safety education.



More resources at Fort Eustis can be found here:



www.jble.af.mil/Resources/Resiliency-Directory/Resiliency-Eustis/#Behavioral%20Health.



Additional resources: www.armyresilience.army.mil/suicide-prevention/?from=ocpa

www.va.gov/REACH/challenges

