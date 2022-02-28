17th Training Wing Member of the Month: Staff Sgt. Yong Ye Xiong

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --

Coming from a large family, Yong Ye wanted something different than the traditional college route. Eager to leave his hometown of Fresno, California, the now Staff Sgt. Xiong joined the Air Force to see the world.



This opportunity allowed the 517th Training Group military personnel section non-commissioned officer in charge to experience 11 countries. He was stationed at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England and Ramstein Air Base, Germany, before his assignment at the Presidio of Monterey, California.



With six years of experience in the Air Force, Xiong leverages his global perspectives to not only better himself, but to enhance and develop every Airmen he encounters at the 17th Training Wing’s geographically separated unit.



“Even if it’s not his job, Sgt. Xiong goes out of his way to find the answer,” said Master Sgt. Marquise Andrew, 517th TRG MPS flight chief. “Innovating is some of the best work he’s done.”



Xiong supports the Air Education and Training Command by inspiring and cultivating an environment of excellence. He leads by example within his office.



As one of a seven in his shop, he is in charge of reenlistments, correcting rank issues and processing orders.



“It’s a bigger picture than what we see,” said Xiong. “It’s not about us. It’s about the Air Force.”



Through continued learning and transparency, Xiong dedicates himself to providing excellence in all he does.



“Staff Sgt. Xiong is not just a good wingman and Airman this month,” said Andrew. “But he's an outstanding Airman 365 days a year.”



Xiong is recognized as the 17th Training Wing Service Member of the Month for February 2022. This award recognizes service members for their hard work, outstanding performance and dedication to their careers.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2022 Date Posted: 03.01.2022 09:22 Story ID: 415505 Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 17th Training Wing Member of the Month: Staff Sgt. Yong Ye Xiong, by A1C Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.