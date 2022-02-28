688th Cyberspace Wing intelligence analyst finds passion in giving back

Photo By Nadine Wiley De Moura | Throughout the month of February, as part of the 688th Cyberspace Wing’s celebration...... read more read more Photo By Nadine Wiley De Moura | Throughout the month of February, as part of the 688th Cyberspace Wing’s celebration of Black/African American History Month we will be highlighting the accomplishments and contributions of past service members and Wingman that are currently serving and trailblazing in our ranks. As we close out Black History month, we recognize, U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Jamella Greer, non-commissioned officer of operations for the 688th Cyberspace Wing A/5/8/9 stationed at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Greer grew up in the rural small town of Richton, Mississippi and overcame a considerable amount of discrimination and racism. She drew on her intestinal fortitude to propel herself forward and enlisted in the U.S Air Force in 2010 as an All Source Intelligence Analyst. Her first duty station was with the 68th Network Warfare Squadron. Following that, she went to the 92nd Cyberspace Operations Squadron stationed at Kelly Air Force Base. She then PCS’d to Hurlburt field where she was a special tactics analyst. She earned her bachelor’s in psychology when she was stations at Hurlbert Field. Following that she was stationed in Korea as an ISR manager and NCOIC for exercise and plans before she returned to the 688th Cyberspace Wing. Her dynamic career includes deploying with the 26th Special Tactics Squadron to Bagram, Afghanistan in 2016 as an intelligence analyst. Upon her return to San Antonio, she joined the Fostering dog community and fostered an Air Force Special Forces dog. Her career highlights her passion for giving back, training and supporting the Air Force mission. see less | View Image Page

Throughout the month of February, as part of the 688th Cyberspace Wing’s celebration of Black/African American History Month we will be highlighting the accomplishments and contributions of past service members and Wingman that are currently serving and trailblazing in our ranks.



As we close out Black History month, we recognize, U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Jamella Greer, non-commissioned officer of operations for the 688th Cyberspace Wing A/5/8/9 stationed at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.



Greer grew up in the rural small town of Richton, Mississippi and overcame a considerable amount of discrimination and racism. She drew on her intestinal fortitude to propel herself forward and enlisted in the U.S Air Force in 2010 as an All Source Intelligence Analyst.



Her first duty station was with the 68th Network Warfare Squadron. Following that, she went to the 92nd Cyberspace Operations Squadron stationed at Kelly Air Force Base. She then PCS’d to Hurlburt field where she was a special tactics analyst. She earned her bachelor’s in psychology when she was stations at Hurlbert Field. Following that she was stationed in Korea as an ISR manager and NCOIC for exercise and plans before she returned to the 688th Cyberspace Wing.



Her dynamic career includes deploying with the 26th Special Tactics Squadron to Bagram, Afghanistan in 2016 as an intelligence analyst.



Upon her return to San Antonio, she joined the Fostering dog community and fostered an Air Force Special Forces dog.



Her career highlights her passion for giving back, training and supporting the Air Force mission.



Read this quick Q&A that captures a snapshot of her accomplishments in the Air Force and why Black History Month is important to her.





What made you pick your AFSC in the Air Force?



Enlisted as info intelligence analyst. Didn’t know what an all source intel analyst was when I came in it sounded really cool and it came with a clearance so I was down to do it. Just from watching movies with the CIA and NSA I noticed people needed clearances. IT looks cool in the movies so I wanted to do it too. In my mind as an Airmen, I thought okay, I’ll do my four years and I’ll have my clearance and be able to work at one of those agencies.





How have your roots inspired you and your leadership?



Just going back to where I am from I didn’t have a lot of people who looked like me. I come from a place where I was the only black kid in my class or on the basketball team or in cheerleading. So I didn’t have a lot of role models that looked like me where I came from, so now that I am older I want to be that role model for other girls who look like me. Especially in the STEM career field where it is male dominant. For me it is important to be that role model for girls and especially for girls with brown skin and kinky hair to have someone to see that I can do it because she did it and she looks like me.



Why is African American/Black History month important to you?



Black History month means honoring and acknowledging African Americans who have paved the way for future generations.



What would you say are some of your biggest accomplishments in the Air Force?



One of my favorite impacts was when I worked at the special tactics squadron at Hurlburt field because I was an instructor there. I was teaching combat controllers intel and the basics of it so that they knew how to utilize the intel analyst asset when they deployed down range. I was able to teach them that so that they could use that information for future operations for years.



It was special assignment and I volunteered for it and was hand selected for it since I came from Cyber. It has been the most rewarding positon I had. I also deployed with them. I went downrange to Bagram, Afghanistan in 2016 with the 26th Special Tactics Squadron and I was their analyst there.



They went on a lot of missions and I provided them mission planning products to ensure and support safety and TTPs before teams went on mission.



What were some of the challenges that you faced while deployed?



I had just got married in October and deployed in November. It definitely made our marriage stronger right away. We didn’t know I was going to deploy, it all happened so quickly. We really had to bond together and figure out a lot of challenges since we were building a new house. We had to figure out how to communicate and be a part and still stay close event though I was away. It was a challenge having going to Korea and one multiple TDYs.



What are some of the challenges of being a mother in uniform?



There are a lot of challenges. I miss a lot of things, but I try to make up for those things whenever I am home by just spending a lot of time with her. We both have a love and passion for basketball. So up until now I’ve coached all of her basketball teams. I also coached the Amateur Athletic Union basketball team in Florida that she was a part of. We had to find other ways to spend time together and make sure we maximize that time whenever we do have it together.





Do your future plans still involve an intelligence agency?



I don’t plan on doing that anymore, with 11 years in. I plan on doing my 20 year and after that I want to do something in mental health because that is where my passion is. Growing up I had an aunt who was mentally ill so that pushed me to want to help her. I also enjoy it. I took a class in high school and I knew from that point I really enjoyed psychology, so when I went into my freshmen year of college that was my first major-psychology in 2018 from the University of West Florida.



What legacy do you want to leave behind with your career in the Air Force?



I hope to make a small impact and be the role model and the leader that I always wanted in the Air Force. I just hope that I can be a leader that listens, compassionate, understanding and down to earth. I also want to be dependable. I plan to hopefully one day be a command chief. anywhere in the Air Force--that is my aspiration. Being able to give back what was given to me. Throughout the Air Force I have learned many lessons and met a lot of people. Whether it was how I do want to lead or how I don’t want to lead. I took all of that and I want to give that back to Airmen. Also while in career I was able to do a mentorship program and I just loved that. I just love helping people and giving back and showing people the right way to go. I want to be able to help and improve others to do better than I did and be more than I was.



What advice would you give to others on breaking barriers?



I would say be authentically you, don’t be afraid to show everyone your confidence, who you are and just be you. Don’t tone yourself down for anyone.