Soldiers helping Soldiers, AER kickoff comes to JBLM

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – The 2022 Army Emergency Relief campaign kicked off Feb. 25 at Carey Theater on Joint Base Lewis-McChord with over 145 service members in attendance.



“While Covid-19 may have impacted the number of people we can have here, it certainly has not impacted the enthusiasm,” said Brig. Gen. William Ryan, I Corps deputy commanding general at JBLM. “In the past 28 years, I have seen the incredible impact this organization has had on Soldiers and families.”



The AER Campaign takes place each year from March to May. The nonprofit organization was incorporated into the Army by the secretary of the war and the chief of staff of the Army in 1942 to support Soldiers and family members facing financial hardships.



In the last 80 years, AER has provided $2 billion to nearly 4 million Soldiers, including $1 billion since 9/11.



The program also provides scholarships for military spouses and children. It gives undergraduate-level education scholarships to children of Soldiers, spouses of active-duty Soldiers and Gold Star spouses.



“AER has a legacy of supporting Soldiers and families; we call it Soldiers helping Soldiers,” said retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Joel Levesque, chief financial officer for AER. “Our number one goal is not to raise money for this campaign; it is to inform 100% of Soldiers.”



The organization is solely based on donations, and Soldiers can utilize those funds for an array of reasons. According to the AER website, the organization can help with:



Emergency travel



Natural disaster preparation and evacuation



Mortgage, rent and initial deposit



Temporary lodging



Food



Health care not covered by TRICARE



Vehicle costs



Utilities



Funeral expenses



Basic essential furniture



According to Levesque, a high percentage of Soldiers go off base to cash advance locations, banks or even the Red Cross to seek help.



The campaign aims to target those Soldiers who may not know about AER and all the organization has to offer. When Soldiers are experiencing financial hardship, they sometimes seek outside help.



“As the AER rep for my unit and someone who has utilized AER, I make sure that my Soldiers know the information and aren’t afraid to come to leadership when they need financial help,” said Sgt. Travis Watson, petroleum supply specialist with 8th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division.



Watson was not the only one in attendance who has had to utilize AER services.



In March 2019, Army Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Korbel, master driver with Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 17th Field Artillery Brigade, unexpectedly lost both his parents and then he lost his wife in June of the same year. With the high cost of burial and cremation services, Korbel turned to AER.



“I knew I needed help, or I was going to be in financial damage for years to come,” Korbel said. “I wasn’t too proud to reach out and ask. Within six hours, AER gave me a loan for almost $10,000.”



AER not only helps service members but family members and retirees as well.



“If you have an ID card, you’re my client,” said Dee Hawkins, AER officer for JBLM. “We help tons of people who come to us not knowing they ever qualified for our services.”



Hawkins told the crowd about some of the miscommunications and wrong information circulating around receiving assistance through AER.



“Some Soldiers believe that they must wait until they get official notice, but they do not have to wait for paperwork. Send them to us so we can start the process,” Hawkins said. She shared the worst day for her at AER was when a Soldier was made to wait on paperwork, and the delay resulted in the Soldier not getting home before their loved one’s passing. “I never want that to happen again,” she said.



While it is important for Soldiers to know where they can go in times of need, it can also be important to educate them before they get to that point.



“It’s important to establish financial stability in junior enlisted Soldiers to eliminate issues in the future with future missions,” said Staff Sgt. Titianna Wiggins, health care specialist with 504th Military Police Battalion, 42nd Military Police Brigade. “You can’t expect a Soldier to perform at his or her best, if they are not in the right mental state of mind.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2022 Date Posted: 02.28.2022 18:14 Story ID: 415473 Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers helping Soldiers, AER kickoff comes to JBLM, by Talysa Lloyd McCall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.