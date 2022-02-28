Things to keep in mind for the upcoming UEI

The 310th Space Wing’s Unit Effectiveness Inspection is in June.



The UEI is part of the Air Force Inspection System, which is used to measure how well a unit is running by evaluating the four major graded areas: executing the mission, managing resources, leading people and improving the unit. Evaluations are conducted by the Air Force Reserve Command’s Inspector General. These inspections are done on 24-36 month cycles.



The Commander’s Inspection Program is the wing’s main inspection tool, and will be the focus point during the UEI. The CCIP focuses on the commander’s mission, vision and priorities.



“Our, the 310th Space Wing’s, mission is to Field combat ready Citizen Airmen to conduct space operations with strategic expertise and depth; the vision is, Citizen Airmen—Agile and Ready—Force of Choice; and our priority is to build strategic depth, accelerate readiness, and develop resilient leaders,” Lt. Col. Kimberly Buchanan, the 310th Space Wing inspector general. “Every Airman in the 310th Space Wing should be able to self-reflect and see how they contribute to the mission, vision and priorities.”



One of the tools program managers use to keep themselves on track is the Management Internal Control Toolset. The system asks its users questions based on applicable Air Force Instructions for their programs. Users are expected to answer the questions and provide supporting documentation. However, Master Sgt. Joe Schwartz, the 310th Space Wing Inspector General Office’s compliance section chief, warns relying on MICT alone is a poor practice.



“One of the most common mistakes I see people make is only looking at MICT when doing self-inspections,” he said. “When we prepare our inspection items, we are looking at Air Force guidance, as well as MICT. In fact, (Air Force Instruction, 90-201, The Air Force Inspection System) specifically states people should not rely on MICT when inspecting a program.”



While self-assessments have been around for several years now, Lt. Col. Kimberly Buchanan, the 310th Space Wing inspector general, says “Airmen are much better at keeping in mind that everything does not have to be greened up. We have to be able to paint a true picture of our strengths and weaknesses, so we can ask for help when needed. We simply won’t get honest and accurate reporting if people are afraid to admit the challenges they are facing.”

