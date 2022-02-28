1ID Soldiers Become U.S. Citizens during Naturalization Ceremony

The 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley hosted a U.S. Citizenship Oath of Allegiance Ceremony Feb. 28, 2022, at the Fort Riley Staff Judge Advocate building.

The ceremony was held to swear in 28 1st Inf. Div. Soldiers from 19 different countries as U.S. citizens, where each of them were awarded a Certificate of Naturalization.

“This was the first time we were able to hold the ceremony at Fort Riley rather than having the Soldiers travel to the Kansas City courthouse,” said Kristen Smith, the field office director for the Kansas City, MO, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. “This is the best part of my job because we get the privilege of being a part of one the best days of their lives.”

After reciting the American Oath of Citizenship, each Big Red One Soldier celebrated becoming a U.S. citizen; an achievement that they will not forget.

“The process of becoming a citizen took me about five years,” said Spc. Hector Velez, a 1st Inf. Div. Soldier. “I joined the Army as soon as I got my green card just so I can serve the country. It’s been a great privilege to become a U.S. citizen through the Army; I’m honored.”

As U.S. citizens, the service members gained the right to vote, to run for political office, hold select federal government jobs and have the right to receive assistance from any American embassy.

“I’m really grateful for this country,” said My Tran, a 1st Inf. Div. Soldier. “Everyone in the Army has been very helpful. Instead of going through the civilian side to get my paperwork done, which would take a few years, it only took me six to eight months to be here today.”

Becoming a citizen has been an easier process for service members since former U.S. President George W. Bush signed an executive order July 3, 2002, that expedited the citizenship application process for active duty service members serving on or after Sept. 11, 2001.

“For those who haven’t yet applied, go ahead and go for it,” said Smith about those considering gaining U.S. citizenship through the military. “Immigration can be a very complicated topic, but there’s an easy application online.”



The 1st Inf. Div. Soldiers who gained citizenship at the ceremony are as follows: Carlos Vasquez; Claire Joseph; Kelly Vanegas Acosta; Sahie Dali; Huan Wang; My Tran; Hodabalo Sama; Obed Rai; Euwart Williams; Kevin Bonsu; Omar Thioune; Rekawt Hama; Sungtae Kim; Oluwatimilehin Obalade; Hanh Vo; Moore Eberechi; Enoch Owusu; Esther Agyapong; Kanfitine Lamboni Kombate; Mohamed Ag Almahamoud; Gasner Beauge; James Saintilme; Tchilalo Tapati; Ronaldo Berch; Idechiil Augusto; Lawrence Abela; Zhi Jiang; and Hector Velez.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2022 Date Posted: 02.28.2022 16:45 Story ID: 415465 Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US by SPC Alvin Conley