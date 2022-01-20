Registration open for 2022 national virtual industry outreach

Courtesy Photo | Small business officials from the Mission and Installation Contracting Command are...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Small business officials from the Mission and Installation Contracting Command are conducting command-wide advance planning briefings to industry virtually March 7-10, 2022, to allow small and large industry representatives a chance to learn about contract opportunities in support of Army installations across the country. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (Jan. 20, 2022) -- Registration is now open at SAM.gov for the second annual Mission and Installation Contracting Command Advance Planning Briefing for Industry taking place virtually March 7-10, 2022.



MICC officials announced in November the virtual APBI event as their single, command-wide effort for 2022 allowing small business and large industry representatives to hear forecasted requirements in support of varied Army mission partners from the command’s senior contracting officials.



Amy Ulisse, an assistant director for the office of small business programs at MICC Field Directorate Office Fort Eustis, Virginia, is leading planning efforts for the March APBI.



“The virtual outreach opportunity allows the MICC to reduce the barriers to competition and increase transparency of information by expanding the knowledge of contract opportunities with the Army,” Ulisse said. “In addition, the APBI will reinforce to small businesses that their capabilities and capacity are key to enabling Army readiness and modernization.”





Different from the inaugural APBI in 2021, participants will have the opportunity to hear from leaders with the Army’s major commands and small business programs office prior to the start of this year’s event. Recorded briefings from Army major command senior leaders will provide an overview of their respective command by outlining their mission and priorities; types of contracted requirements; fiscal 2021 small business achievements; and methods in which industry can assist in overcoming contract challenges. These video briefings will be posted to the APBI SAM.gov announcement leading up to the event to allow industry to better prepare for the live business engagement in March.



On the first day of the live, virtual APBI, March 7, contract requirements by the MICC Field Directorate Office at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, will be briefed from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. CDT. It will include forecasted requirements for JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, Fort Belvoir, Virginia, and Fort Knox, Kentucky.



Contracting officials from the 419th Contracting Support Brigade at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, will brief their requirements on the second day, March 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. CDT. The brigade is responsible for contract requirements at Fort Bragg, Fort Drum, New York, Fort Jackson, South Carolina, Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Fort Stewart, Georgia, and Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico.



The third day of the APBI, March 9, includes a forecast of contract requirements by the MICC Field Directorate Office at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. CDT. Installation for which the field directorate contracts supplies and services include Fort Benning, Georgia, Fort Lee, Virginia, Carlisle Barracks, Pennsylvania, Fort Eustis, Fort Rucker, Alabama, Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Fort Gordon, Georgia, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, West Point, New York, and Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.



On the APBI’s final day, March 10, the 418th CSB at Fort Hood, Texas, briefs its forecast contract requirements from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. CDT. The brigade includes subordinate contracting elements at Fort Bliss, Texas, Fort Riley, Kansas, Fort Carson, Colorado, Fort Hood, Fort Polk, Louisiana, Fort Irwin, California, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Dugway Proving Ground, Utah, and Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona.



The upcoming event follows the MICC’s first command-wide virtual industry outreach in March 2021 that attracted more than 1,300 representatives from small and large industry. The 2021 APBI featured remarks by leaders from the Installation Management Command, Army Office of Small Business Programs, Training and Doctrine Command, and Army Test and Evaluation Command as well as acquisition leaders from throughout the MICC.



In fiscal 2021, MICC contracting professionals executed more than 27,000 contract actions valued at $5.2 billion in support of installation support services, facilities maintenance and sustainment, logistics, and range and mission support services for the Army enterprise across the continental United States. This included more than $2.6 billion to American small businesses allowing the MICC to achieve its small business goals for the seventh consecutive year.



For more information or registration information for the 2022 APBI, visit SAM.gov notice or email usarmy.jbsa.acc-micc.list.hq-sbs-2022-apbi@army.mil.



About the MICC:

Headquartered at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, the Mission and Installation Contracting Command consists of about 1,300 military and civilian members who are responsible for contracting goods and services in support of Soldiers as well as readying trained contracting units for the operating force and contingency environment when called upon. MICC contracts are vital in feeding more than 200,000 Soldiers every day, providing many daily base operations support services at installations, facilitate training in the preparation of more than 100,000 conventional force members annually, training more than 500,000 students each year, and maintaining more than 14.4 million acres of land and 170,000 structures.