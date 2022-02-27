Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. and Colombia Conduct Anti-Submarine Warfare Exercise in Caribbean Sea

    U.S. and Colombian Navy Participate in a Bilateral Anti-Submarine Warfare Exercise

    Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Aaron Lau | 220227-N-GF955-1457 CARIBBEAN SEA - (Feb. 27, 2022) -- The Freedom-variant littoral...... read more read more

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    02.27.2022

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    The Virginia-class fast attack submarine USS Minnesota (SSN 783) and the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) conducted a bilateral anti-submarine warfare (ASW) training exercise in the Caribbean Sea with the Colombian navy, Feb. 27-28.

    Minnesota and Billings were joined by Colombian navy submarine ARC Pijao (SSK 28), frigates ARC Independiente (FM 54) and ARC Almirante Padilla (FM 51), and Colombian helicopters and maritime patrol aircraft (MPA).

    At the start of the exercise, the ships took advantage of their close proximity to conduct maneuvering drills and test communications by conducting a photo exercise (PHOTOEX). Units then dispersed to practice various elements of ASW.

    Forces conducted different events to train in detection and tracking, analysis and classification, and simulating attack of targets at varying depths and conditions.

    The exercise served as a joint exercise with Colombia, with both countries trading expertise with each other to maximize communication and understanding of one another’s shared tactics and procedures to facilitate conducting naval operations against emerging threats in the region.

    This bilateral engagement afforded the opportunity for both navies to improve interoperability and demonstrate their ability to communicate, navigate, and operate together at sea.
    Minnesota is conducting a homeport shift from Groton, Conn. to Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

    Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific.

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 16:14
    Story ID: 415459
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    Web Views: 60
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Colombia Conduct Anti-Submarine Warfare Exercise in Caribbean Sea, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    U.S. and Colombian Navy Participate in a Bilateral Anti-Submarine Warfare Exercise
    U.S. and Colombian Navy Participate in a Bilateral Anti-Submarine Warfare Exercise
    U.S. and Colombian Navy Participate in a Bilateral Anti-Submarine Warfare Exercise
    U.S. and Colombian Navy Participate in a Bilateral Anti-Submarine Warfare Exercise
    U.S. and Colombian Navy Participate in a Bilateral Anti-Submarine Warfare Exercise
    U.S. and Colombian Navy Participate in a Bilateral Anti-Submarine Warfare Exercise
    U.S. and Colombian Navy Participate in a Bilateral Anti-Submarine Warfare Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Colombia
    Partnerships
    USNAVSO
    U.S. Fourth Fleet
    USS Billings
    bilateral anti-submarine warfare training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT