688th Cyberspace Wingman leads Air Force Cyber and IT operations at Ramstein Air Base

Photo By Nadine Wiley De Moura | Throughout the month of February, as part of the 688th Cyberspace Wing’s celebration...... read more read more Photo By Nadine Wiley De Moura | Throughout the month of February, as part of the 688th Cyberspace Wing’s celebration of Black/African American History Month we will be highlighting the accomplishments and contributions of past service members and Wingman that are currently serving and trailblazing in our ranks. Today, we recognize, U.S. Air Force Maj. Ebony Snowden, 691st Cyberspace Operations Squadron Director of Operations located at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Snowden, a native of Indianapolis, Ind. Commissioned through Air Force ROTC through Florida State University Det 145. Snowden has a passion for leading and joined the Air Force to be a part of something bigger than herself and make her parents proud. see less | View Image Page

Throughout the month of February, as part of the 688th Cyberspace Wing’s celebration of Black/African American History Month we will be highlighting the accomplishments and contributions of past service members and Wingman that are currently serving and trailblazing in our ranks.



Today, we recognize, U.S. Air Force Maj. Ebony Snowden, 691st Cyberspace Operations Squadron Director of Operations located at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.



Snowden, a native of Indianapolis, Ind. Commissioned through Air Force ROTC through Florida State University Det 145. Snowden has a passion for leading and joined the Air Force to be a part of something bigger than herself and make her parents proud.



Read this quick Q&A that captures a snapshot of her accomplishments in the Air Force and why Black History Month is important to her.



Who/what has had the biggest impact on your career and why?

My late father, U.S. Army Sergeant Major retired JW Cunningham. He was a Vietnam Vet that served 30 years active duty and one of the most strongest and hardest working men that I have ever known. He was my first example of an exceptional leader and he instilled in me the values of loyalty, empathy, patience, and confidence. He was also the one that told me to choose the Air Force over the Army (haha).



What encouraged you to pick the AFSC you have now?

Cyber/IT affects human communication, and enhances our daily lives on and off duty. How fascinating is that? I truly enjoy being a part of an AFSC that is constantly changing and evolving to maintain our status as the world’s greatest Air Force.



What do you see as some of your major contributions or highlights of your career?

The biggest highlight of my career is that right here in the military, I am able to meet and work with some of the most intelligent & technically proficient l minds in the country! When I talk with some of my civilian friends/family and compare work experiences, I find that the brilliance, maturity, and professionalism of our Airmen is incomparable! It is truly an honor to serve alongside them.



What is important for you about being in a STEM AFSC /being a leader and representation?

It is important to me that with the STEM fields young people actually see adults that look like them and that we fight the stigma that STEM is “hard”. We need some of the brightest minds leading STEM and diverse representation presents the opportunity to propel humanity forward to greater ideas and even greater inventions.



What does BHM mean to you?

To me, black history month means taking the time to remind Americans, and really all of the world, of the accomplishments black Americans contributed, and continue to contribute, to humanity.



How do you celebrate BHM?

My family and I celebrate Black history every day! My husband and I ensure that our two young boys know about the beautiful legacy they come from.



What are your future plans/goals?



My future plan is to continue taking care of my family/raising my two baby boys to be great humans, looking out for my fellow Airmen, and continuing to enjoy doing what I do every day, which is to serve.