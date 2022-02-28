AFMC Connect March focus: Community

Community is a challenging concept to fortify in the new blended environment where members work within and outside of traditional office settings.

The AFMC Connect focus for March is community.

Community is the sense of sharing a commonality with those around you. A shared purpose exists between those who have similar interests.

Active duty Airmen, contractors, civilians and families are part of a military community. Each group has a shared purpose that binds the members in service to the mission.

Regardless of separate work spaces, leaders can emphasize the sense of belonging to a community by creating connections and building trust. Opportunities to strengthen the sense of community exist at each in-person and virtual office gathering.

Leaders can establish a positive workplace community by:

• Offering opportunities for team building by investing in different forms of communication

• Making appreciation a standard part of the organization

• Helping the team feel a part of something greater than themselves and believe in the work being done

Group discussion would include how members think a sense of community in the workplace would look. Teammates might also discuss how belonging to a community can encourage members to ask for help in a time of need.

The AFMC Connect Implementation Guide is available as a resource. In addition, information on leading discussions on community can be found on the AFMC website.

