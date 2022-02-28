Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3ID deploys to to Europe 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division deploys to Europe

    Photo By Capt. John Howard | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry...... read more read more

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2022

    Story by Lt. Col. Lindsey Elder 

    3rd Infantry Division

    The Secretary of Defense announced elements of the 3rd Infantry Division have been ordered to deploy to the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command area of operations in order to assure our NATO allies and partners in the region.

    Approximately 3,800 Soldiers, primarily composed of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, stationed at Fort Stewart, Georgia, will deploy to assure NATO allies, deter further aggression against NATO member states and train with host-nation forces.

    “Soldiers of 3rd Infantry Division regularly deploy to support combatant commands all over the world, assisting our allies and partners in a wide range of environments and missions. The Raider Brigade is trained and equipped to deter aggression and to reassure and defend our allies,” said Col. Peter Moon, the 1st ABCT commander.

    The 1st ABCT recently completed a regular nine month rotation of forces in support the United States’ commitment to southeast Asia partners and allies.

    “The Army routinely operates with our NATO allies and partners in order to maintain peace, prosperity and stability in the region. This will continue. We are trained and ready to provide support and assistance to our allies, and proud to represent the 3rd Infantry Division and XVIII Airborne Corps,” Moon said.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 13:33
    Story ID: 415423
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3ID deploys to to Europe , by LTC Lindsey Elder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division deploys to Europe
    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division deploys to Europe
    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division deploys to Europe
    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division deploys to Europe
    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division deploys to Europe
    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division deploys to Europe
    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division deploys to Europe
    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division deploys to Europe

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Deploy
    armored
    Marne
    3rd ID
    Dogface
    europeansupport2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT