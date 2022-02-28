1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3ID deploys to to Europe 

Photo By Capt. John Howard | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry...... read more read more Photo By Capt. John Howard | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, board a plane to deploy to the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of operations, from Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Feb. 27, 2022. The Fort Stewart-based 1st ABCT, 3rd ID will go to Germany to reassure NATO allies, deter Russian aggression and to be prepared to support a range of other requirements in the region. The deploying Soldiers represent the U.S. commitment to uphold the principles of democracy, territorial integrity, sovereignty, and respect for the international rules-based order. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. John D. Howard Jr.) see less | View Image Page

The Secretary of Defense announced elements of the 3rd Infantry Division have been ordered to deploy to the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command area of operations in order to assure our NATO allies and partners in the region.



Approximately 3,800 Soldiers, primarily composed of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, stationed at Fort Stewart, Georgia, will deploy to assure NATO allies, deter further aggression against NATO member states and train with host-nation forces.



“Soldiers of 3rd Infantry Division regularly deploy to support combatant commands all over the world, assisting our allies and partners in a wide range of environments and missions. The Raider Brigade is trained and equipped to deter aggression and to reassure and defend our allies,” said Col. Peter Moon, the 1st ABCT commander.



The 1st ABCT recently completed a regular nine month rotation of forces in support the United States’ commitment to southeast Asia partners and allies.



“The Army routinely operates with our NATO allies and partners in order to maintain peace, prosperity and stability in the region. This will continue. We are trained and ready to provide support and assistance to our allies, and proud to represent the 3rd Infantry Division and XVIII Airborne Corps,” Moon said.