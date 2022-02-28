NAVSUP WSS triple threat program leads to big wins for military, taxpayers, environment

Photo By Carolyn Herrick | Retired aircraft sit in the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group at...... read more read more Photo By Carolyn Herrick | Retired aircraft sit in the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 2. The AMARG, often called the "Boneyard," is a U.S. Air Force aircraft and missile storage and maintenance facility which takes care of more than 4,400 aircraft, making it the largest aircraft storage and preservation facility in the world. It is the sole repository for for out-of-service aircraft for all branches of the U.S. government. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Carolyn Herrick) see less | View Image Page

PHILADELPHIA-Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support (NAVSUP WSS) launched an AV-8B Harrier jet stricken aircraft reclamation and disposal program in fiscal year 2019, to manage the disassembly and reuse of aircraft parts destined for the military’s aircraft junkyard on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tuscan, Arizona.



The AV-8B Harrier jet is being replaced by the F-35B Lightning II, a process that will take nearly a decade. During this time, the current AV-8B Harrier fleet must remain mission-ready, according to Marine Corps Maj. Jason Constance, director of NAVSUP WSS AV-8 Integrated Weapon Support Team.



“By taking parts from retiring Harriers and using them on still-operational Harriers, we increase readiness. Parts are pulled directly from aircraft and inducted in the repair cycle almost immediately, saving time and resources,” said Constance.



The NAVSUP WSS team manages these reclamation programs via contracts to commercial entities or other government agencies. NAVSUP WSS pays the contracted entity to disassemble the aircraft, package the reusable parts, and input the parts into the Navy’s supply system of record known as Navy Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP).



The AV-8B Harrier jet order was funded to another Navy organization, the Navy’s Fleet Readiness Center East, Cherry Point, North Carolina.



Fleet Readiness Center East offers several advantages to AV-8B, said William Bacovin, deputy director of NAVSUP WSS AV-8 Integrated Weapon Support Team.



“Where the aircraft disassembly is taking place is only a few hundred yards from the facility where AV-8B parts are being repaired. This co-location of aircraft disassembly and parts repair in Cherry Point, leads to increases in overall AV-8B readiness. The fact that the reused parts do not need to be shipped long distances also leads to transportation cost savings and creates a situation that is environmentally friendly.”



The first year was a resounding success according to Constance and Bacovin. Fleet Readiness Center East completed the first round of aircraft ahead of schedule and used innovative labor practices, which resulted in additional costs savings.



“Their hard work and innovation saved us more than $2.6 million. I was really excited to see this money go back to the enterprise,” said Bacovin. “We can continue this program for several years without expending any more dollars on labor,” he said.



Constance is also happy to be a part of the program. “I’m proud to be a part of this aviation legacy. The AV-8 has been around since the time I was born and is still supporting Marines on the ground to this day. This is a great program, helping to extend the life of a much-needed aircraft as we move forward.”



NAVSUP WSS is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsupwss and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom.