U.S. Naval Community College Selects VCCS and NOVA for Application-Based Cybersecurity Program

QUANTICO, Va. — The U.S. Naval Community College selected the Virginia Community College System and Northern Virginia Community College as one of the Pilot II cybersecurity associate degree programs Feb. 22, 2022.



This continues the relationship developed during the initial pilot program and provides active-duty enlisted Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen the ability to earn cybersecurity certificates or associate degrees that will directly contribute to the naval services and set them on a path to lifelong learning and success.



“NOVA’s program offers our men and women in uniform a technical, hands-on approach to cybersecurity,” said Randi R. Cosentino, Ed.D., president of the USNCC. “We are excited to continue to work with a two-year institution recognized by the National Security Agency as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense.”



The men and women who attended NOVA as part of the first pilot program will have the opportunity to continue in the program and complete their Associate of Applied Science in Cybersecurity with an established pathway to a four-year degree with little to no loss of credit.



“We are excited for this opportunity to continue serving students who are keeping our country safe,” said Chad Knights, Ph.D., vice president of information and engineering technologies and college computing at NOVA.

“Through this groundbreaking program, we are able to provide our USNCC-NOVA students with the skills they need to protect our critical infrastructure as active duty service members and help them succeed one day in the cybersecurity industry.”



The USNCC’s cybersecurity applied science degree, in coordination with NOVA, will provide an in-depth understanding of technical development and operational implementation of cybersecurity skills to design, administer, secure and troubleshoot computer networks, as well as the data protection skills needed to safeguard critical cybersecurity infrastructure and assets.



The degree pathway also includes a certificate in Naval Studies taught by the USNCC’s faculty and a professional cybersecurity certificate and degree through NOVA’s program.



NOVA is the largest public institution of higher learning in the Commonwealth of Virginia and one of America's largest community colleges. NOVA enrolls more than 80,000 students at its six campuses in Alexandria, Annandale, Loudoun, Manassas, Springfield (Medical Education Campus) and Woodbridge, through NOVA Online, and through high school dual enrollment. NOVA offers more than 100 associate degree and certificate programs to help students reach their academic and professional goals through university transfers and access to the most in-demand careers.



Active duty enlisted Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen can fill out an application on the USNCC website, www.usncc.edu. The first courses will start in the fall of 2022.



The United States Naval Community College is the community college for the Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. To get more information about the USNCC, go to www.usncc.edu. Click on the student interest form link to learn how to be a part of the USNCC Pilot II program.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2022 Date Posted: 02.28.2022 11:22 Story ID: 415404 Location: QUANTICO, VA, US Hometown: FAIRFAX, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Naval Community College Selects VCCS and NOVA for Application-Based Cybersecurity Program, by CPO Alexander Gamble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.