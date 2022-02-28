Delegation from North Macedonia to visit Vermont

Photo By Marcus Tracy | This image was designed in Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop to accompany press releases...... read more read more Photo By Marcus Tracy | This image was designed in Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop to accompany press releases from the Vermont National Guard. (Vermont National Guard photo illustration by Acting Deputy Public Affairs Officer Marcus Tracy)(A banner, text, color overlay, and logo were added to the original photo) see less | View Image Page

A delegation of officials will travel to meet with Vermont National Guard leaders and Vermont Emergency Management personnel for three days beginning March 1.



During the visit, Vermont National Guard domestic operations and VEM will share plans and practices for a coordinated response to local disasters and incidents.



"The Vermont National Guard and VEM have diligently fostered a very strong relationship over the last several years," said Lt. Col. Jason Galipeau, director of domestic operations, Vermont National Guard. “Our goal for the week is to share what we have learned with this team from North Macedonia as they continue to build capacity in their preparation for disaster response.”



Over the first few days of March the group will visit disaster response training sites and various agencies across the state.



As the newest NATO member, formally accepted about two years ago in March 2020, North Macedonia has continued to modernize many civil and defense institutions. In December 2021, a separate delegation from North Macedonia visited with Vermont Army National Guard personnel on Camp Ethan Allen Training Site to learn more about large-scale training range establishment, maintenance and operations.



As part of the National Guard State Partnership Program, the Vermont National Guard has partnered with North Macedonia since 1993 and conducts about 20 military-military engagements together each year, including a co-deployment to Afghanistan in 2010. Under the State Partnership Program, Vermont has also established relationships with Senegal in 2008 and the Republic of Austria, just announced in October 2021.



