Overcoming Obstacles

CAMP CASEY, Republic of Korea- During the months of December and January the 210th Field Artillery Brigade was hit hard by the presence of the Covid-19 virus and was forced to go into a Restriction of Movement period which started on 3 January, 2022 and lasted until 1 February, 2022. Morale can be quite low through this tough time but leaders from the 210th FAB have been doing the best they can to ensure soldiers are taken care of.

Captain Amanda Donatelli and First Sergeant Charles Dougherty, the Commander and First Sergeant for Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 210th Field Artillery Brigade put taking care of soldiers high on their list of their many priorities. The restriction of movement would obviously bring difficulties to the completion of the mission, but also the mental health of Servicemembers. “There are a lot of times where there’s difficulties you have to kind of overcome as a team and as a battery,” said Dougherty “I want to ensure that soldiers are being taken care of to kind of alleviate some of the stress that comes along with ROM.”

During the ROM Donatelli and Dougherty thought of a way to show their soldiers that they are there for them. They started putting together care packages filled with snacks, instant noodles, and N95 masks to give out to soldiers. Every Friday during the ROM, the HHB command team would hand out these bags to Soldiers in all of their barracks buildings. You could tell this meant a lot to the Servicemembrs and made them feel thought of.

“I think one of the most important components to remember especially as leaders is that our Soldiers or Service Members are human beings,” said Donatelli “They’re all different and they react to situations differently and it is incumbent upon us as leaders to understand our soldiers.”

The leaders of HHB 210th Field Artillery Brigade are a shining example of how leaders should react to a situation like this. It is essential to make sure your people are taken care of before anything else.

