Chemical Compound Found Near Hale Alii

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – The Navy detected elevated levels of a petroleum compound from a non-residential building located near the base’s Bravo Piers.



The initial sample, taken from a Navy Exchange facility in Zone C2, tested positive for total petroleum hydrocarbons (TPH) at a level of 260 parts per billion (ppb). The combined limit for TPH set by the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) following the Red Hill Well fuel contamination is 211 ppb. That limit is also called an Incident Specific Parameter or ISP.



This exceedance was the only one reported of 36 samples collected from Zone C2, which is composed of Hale Alii, Marine Barracks and Hospital Point areas. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team (IDWST) determined that the next step was to sample, flush, and re-sample the affected building, as well as resampling of nearby facilities. The building tenant has been notified of the findings and corrective actions.



The Hawaii DOH public health advisory remains in effect for Zone C2. With the exception of zones amended by the DOH, Navy Water System users should not use the water for drinking, cooking, or oral hygiene. The IDWST will perform a thorough review of all results, including the re-sampling for Zone C2 before submitting a package for Hawaii DOH review. Once Hawaii DOH determines the water is safe to drink, Hawaii DOH will amend the health advisory for Zone C2.



The Hawaii DOH’s Nov. 29, 2021, public health advisory for JBPHH remains in effect for all zones except A1 (Pearl City Peninsula) and I1 (Red Hill Housing).



For more information on water recovery efforts, please see: https://www.cpf.navy.mil/JBPHH-Water-Updates/.

