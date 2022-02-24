Blue Angels, Thunderbirds Conduct 3rd Annual Training

EL CENTRO, Calif. — The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, and the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, will conduct an information exchange onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro, February 24 - March 2, to trade best practices and lessons learned in preparation for the 2022 show season.



Both teams are in the middle of their winter training cycles and will not conduct performances; however, training flights with similar profiles to the air show routine will be conducted in accordance with annual training objectives.



“The Blue Angels team looks forward to a phenomenal week of training alongside the USAF Thunderbirds,” said Capt. Brian Kesselring, Blue Angels commanding officer and flight leader. “This week of joint training enables both of our nation’s aerial demonstration teams to collaborate and

share best practices while leveraging off each other’s unique experiences flying flight demonstrations across the country. The ultimate goal for both teams during this one-of-a-kind event is to share knowledge that will ultimately lead to flying safer, more entertaining air shows for the

American public."



The last time the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds performed together at an air show was at the Great Pacific Air Show in Huntington Beach, CA, on October 2, 2021. Upon cancellation of air shows in 2020, the two teams came together in a collaborative, multi-city flyover mission called “America

Strong” saluting healthcare workers, first responders, military and other essential personnel serving on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic response.



“There’s no doubt that we live in challenging and divided times right now,” said Lt. Col. Justin Elliott, Thunderbird commander and leader. “The Blue Angels and the Thunderbirds share a very important mission for the entire nation, where we create a beacon of excellence that unites and inspires

Americans to give the best version of themselves to whatever they pursue in the name of something greater than themselves.”



The mission of the Blue Angels is to showcase the precision and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to country through flight demonstrations and community outreach. Since 1946, the Blue Angels have performed for

more than 496 million fans.



The Blue Angels are scheduled to perform 61 flight demonstrations at 31 locations across the United States.



The Thunderbirds mission is to recruit, retain and inspire past, present and future Airmen while showcasing the pride, precision and professionalism of America’s Airmen. 2022 marks the Thunderbirds 69th year representing the United States Air Force.



The Thunderbirds are scheduled to perform 62 flight demonstrations at 32 locations across the United States and Canada, this year.



For more information about the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds, including the 2022 air show schedule, visit www.blueangels.navy.mil and airforce.com/thunderbirds.



For more information about the U.S. Navy, visit www.navy.mil, the U.S. Marine Corps at www.usmc.mil and the U.S. Air Force at www.af.mil.



—Blue Angels—

