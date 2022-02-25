District cases colors during inactivation ceremony

Photo By Robert DeDeaux | Col. Antoinette R. Gant commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer, South Pacific...... read more read more Photo By Robert DeDeaux | Col. Antoinette R. Gant commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer, South Pacific Division, right, and Lt. Col. Jeffrey M. Beeman, former commander of the South Pacific Border District, case the colors during the District’s inactivation ceremony in Phoenix, Feb. 25. Gant served as the third commander of the former District before assuming the role as division commander. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Border District cased its colors during an inactivation ceremony in Phoenix, Feb. 25.

Division leadership gathered virtually and in person to reflect on the District’s historic accomplishments.

“Today is about celebrating this incredible team and acknowledging the District’s contributions to the history of the nation,” said Col. Antoinette R. Gant, South Pacific Division commander and one of the former commanders of the District. “When the need was there, we rose to the occasion – and now it’s time to apply what we have learned to other missions.”

The District completed its duties and responsibilities as a project-executing agency to help secure the nation’s southern border. During its tenure, the District awarded 22 contracts valued at $7.5 billion and installed 345 miles of barrier across four states along the U.S. border with Mexico.

“The work we have accomplished improved our national security and built upon our capabilities and capacity to respond to future emergencies,” said Lt. Col. Jeffrey M. Beeman, the final commander of the District.

Through cooperation and collaboration with the Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection, the District provided technical expertise in contractual and design construction services, and project management.

“In the midst of executing this mission, we also supported the federal emergency response to COVID-19, supported recovery from California wildfires, and assisted Coconino County’s flood response,” listed Beeman.

On Feb. 15, 2019, the President declared a national emergency on the U.S. southern border enabling U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' emergency-related construction authorities. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Border District was established Dec. 6, 2019, to provide leadership, management, oversight, and support of infrastructure construction operations along the U.S. southern border.

“I'm extremely proud of the accomplishments of our team over the past three years,” said Beeman. “I am both honored and grateful to have served as the commander of this dynamic organization. Our actions show others that, while this unit may be gone, the principles we established and the professional expertise we developed live on. Army Strong!”