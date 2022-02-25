Camp Pendleton hosts Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition

Photo By Lance Cpl. Mhecaela Watts | U.S. Marine Gunnery Sgt. Matthew Belmont, left, an explosive ordnance disposal...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Mhecaela Watts | U.S. Marine Gunnery Sgt. Matthew Belmont, left, an explosive ordnance disposal technician with 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, and Capt. Austen White, company commander of Headquarters and Service Company, 7th ESB, 1st MLG, switch off the group pistol range during the Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 17, 2022. The competition is designed to significantly enhance participants’ proficiency in the use of individual small arms by refining fundamental marksmanship skills, learning marksmanship techniques, and pushing through mental and physical boundaries in a competitive forum. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nataly Espitia) see less | View Image Page

Marksmanship Training Branch, Marine Corps Installations West hosted The 2022 Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition West on Feb. 7 through Feb. 14, 2022.

The competition held on Pendleton was the fourth of six, each being held in the five largest regions where Marine Corps Installations are located. The finalist from Camp Pendleton will go on to compete at the sixth and final competition on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia.

The competition consisted of ten total training days over a two-week period. The first week is packed with classroom instruction, firing positions, dry fire, instruction on advanced pistol and rifle positions, dynamic target engagement and individual marksmanship practice. The second week was an individual competition with rifle and pistol, team competition, annual rifle and pistol qualification and award ceremony.

All officers and enlisted Marines of active and reserve components who meet the criteria are eligible to participate in the Competition-In-Arms-Program.

“The idea is that by putting someone in a competition and enforcing performance on demand, you bring out what the shooter has as potential on the spot. There's no prep time,” said U.S. Marine Sgt. John Glomba, a marksmanship instructor with the Marine Corps Shooting Team, Training Command, Marine Corps Base Quantico. “On match day, what it comes down to is can you perform on time. You have one opportunity to get it right and see how well you can do and it brings out 100 percent performance from shooters and shows where their faults or where their best performances might be.”

The program is designed to significantly enhance participants’ proficiency in the use of individual small arms by refining fundamental marksmanship skills, learning marksmanship techniques, and pushing through mental and physical boundaries in a competitive setting.

U.S. Marine Sgt. Tyler Arellano, a marksmanship instructor with the MCST, TECOM, MCB Quantico, comments on the progress he's seen in the Marines competing, “It’s night and day from the first day. You can see Marines somewhat uncomfortable, maybe a little bit gun shy, but after a week of really exposing them to this, I think they really bought in and really want to see themselves get better. They love competing with each other.”

The MCMC isn’t limited to just active duty Marines. Reserve Marines, sailors and civilian law enforcement officers are also encouraged to participate, and share their experience.

“When I heard the opportunity that as a sailor I'm able to compete in this I had to jump on it right away because, you know, these opportunities are so few and far between, I might not get the chance again,” said U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Jay, a religious program specialist with MCI-West, MCB Camp Pendleton. “My main goal here is to learn and refine my skills and just to be better.”

At the end of the competition, Marines were awarded for their hard work. The top 10 percent for rifle and pistol stages earned a MCMC medal and the best performing rifle and pistol teams were awarded a trophy. Other service members and civilians also received certificates.