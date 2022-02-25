U.S. Army guarantees new enlistees duty station of choice

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The Army now offers new active-duty recruits the ability to select their first duty station, giving many the option to go as far away from or stay as close to home as they want.



The duty station of choice enlistment option currently includes more than 5,600 vacancies in 17 different career fields, based on the availability of the selected military occupation.



“The Army understands that having the option to stay closer to home and loved ones is a big deal, and it’s taking steps to make the decision easier on applicants,” said Brig. Gen. John Cushing, the deputy commanding general for operations at U.S. Army Recruiting Command.



For applicants in eight different states, the option provides the opportunity to stay closer to home and closer to family. It applies to a variety of military occupations like infantry, cavalry scouts, aviation or information technology.



A select few installations are available for the station of choice option: Fort Carson, Colorado; Joint Base Lewis-McCord, Washington; Fort Bliss and Fort Hood, Texas; Fort Polk, Louisiana; Fort Riley, Kansas; Fort Stewart, Georgia; Fort Drum, New York; and installations in Alaska. This list is subject to change based on the needs of the Army, and the option does not apply to overseas locations.



“At the time when I joined the Army, even with a high (Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery) score, this option didn’t exist,” said Staff Sgt. Zackary Orr, who serves as a U.S. Army recruiting noncommissioned officer in Iowa. “Just the fact that today’s applicants have these great incentives that will allow Soldiers to stay closer to family has been an incredible asset, especially during a time when the Army isn’t the same Army it was 10 or 15 years ago.”



Many applicants have the opportunity to use this enlistment option and combine it with multiple available bonuses, resulting in the possibility to receive up to $50,000 in enlistment incentives.



Individuals can learn more about Army career options and the benefits of military service at www.goarmy.com.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2022 Date Posted: 02.25.2022 Story ID: 415323