Meet the 363d ISR Wing Psychologist & Surgeon General – Lt. Col. Aron Potter

(This article is part of the "363d ISR Wing Meet the Pride" series. The purpose is to interview group/squadron commanders and senior leaders to learn more about them and highlight who they are to the Wing.)



U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Aron Potter joined the 363d Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing back in August 2021. Prior to arriving at the Wing, the 18-year veteran was a part of the Distributed Ground System-4 (DGS-4’s) Airmen Resiliency Team (ART) with the 639th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.



As the Wing Psychologist, Potter is responsible for managing the medical and mental health personnel at six subordinate ARTs throughout the Wing. These teams have the following goals: Improve mental, physical, and spiritual fitness, improve quality of life and holistic health, improve/sustain high occupational performance, improve access to care, and improve readiness. Potter also serves as the Wing Surgeon General, where he advises the commander on matters pertaining to medical and mental health of the 363d ISR Wing.



During the interview, we asked him some questions and got to learn about some of best experiences in his career and why enjoys his job.



Why did you join the Air Force?



While in graduate school for Clinical Psychology, I learned about the U.S. Air Force residency programs. A one-year residency is a requirement for graduation from most American Psychological Association accredited doctoral programs. They are usually either unpaid or include just a small stipend, therefore, internship year for many future Psychologists is a financial struggle. I was also working full-time while in graduate school as an In-home Marriage and Family therapist in rural Minnesota, was married, and had an infant daughter.



Leaving this employment could have been extremely difficult for me and my young family, therefore, I pursued the USAF internship program at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. I made an agreement with my wife to apply (which included a three-year commitment in addition to the internship year). She agreed to the four years - if we could move back to Minnesota after completion. Eighteen years later, we are still serving and have enjoyed each and every assignment. For a Psychologist, the U.S. Air force provides a variety of different work environments, unique experiences and populations, which is very rewarding to me.



Where’s home?



I grew up in a suburb of Minneapolis, Minnesota and then completed my undergraduate education at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. Then, I moved back to Minneapolis and went to graduate school at the Minnesota School of Professional Psychology, where I completed my Master’s degree and Doctorate. However, I now call Colchester, Vermont home.



What are some examples of the services you offer?



The Airmen Resiliency Team (ART) is a cross-functional team designed to optimize human performance and resilience through sustained engagement, superior education, consultation, and prevention services. We have six ARTs across the Wing.



What’s the best thing about your job?



Working with ISR Airmen, civilians, and contractors. Being able to help ISR professionals improve their lives both at work and at home.



Tell me about one of your best moments/accomplishments in your career?



Best moments were my deployments in 2007 to Iraq for OIF [Operation Iraqi Freedom] and 2011 to Kuwait for OND [Operation New Dawn]. My first deployment was with the Army’s 113th Combat Stress Company and the second with the Navy’s Expeditionary Medical Force Kuwait.



In 2007, I deployed to Iraq where I was attached to an Army unit that was responsible for the recuperation and restoration of Soldiers that had experienced war traumas. Working with these individuals was an honor. In most instances, our team was able to improve their lives and return them to their various missions rather than back stateside.



In my second deployment, 2011, I deployed to Kuwait with the Navy. This afforded me the opportunity to see how the Navy managed their medical and mental healthcare. During this deployment, I was also able to lead a small team of mental health and religious affairs Sailors aboard the USS Enterprise, during a time when they needed additional support while out at sea.



How is it working in an Intel Wing?



Great balance between Wing Staff responsibilities and the hands-on ART programming that we offer the Langley Campus personnel.



Tell me about your ART Team?



Working in an ART is the best professional experience I have had in my career. Being able to work with a cross-functional team that includes a Mental Health Technician, Chaplain, and Religious Affairs Airmen creates synergy for our prevention-based ART programming.



Is there any advice that you want to share with the Wing?



Start with the ART!



Favorite quote.



“I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” -Dr. Maya Angelou