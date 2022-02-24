Service members partner with Gulf Islands National Seashore in local landmark clean-up efforts

Courtesy Photo | Ensign Dynisty Moreno and Ensign Jonathan Adams participate in a volunteer clean up at...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Ensign Dynisty Moreno and Ensign Jonathan Adams participate in a volunteer clean up at Fort Barrancas Advanced Redoubt in Pensacola, Florida, Jan. 28. The event was arranged by the National Park Service and Wings Over Barrancas, a volunteer organization based out of Naval Air Station Pensacola. see less | View Image Page

Service members from Training Air Wing (TW) 6 and Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola, Florida, teamed up with Gulf Islands National Seashore to maintain the Fort Barrancas National Historic Landmark.



Gulf Island National Seashore is comprised of 12 areas of natural or historical significance in Mississippi and Florida. With eight employees across a 160 mile spread, facilities manager Hank Reynolds says he relies heavily on community volunteers. When Cmdr. Patrick Martin reached out last year about organizing a series of cleanup events, Reynolds was happy to accept the help.



Martin is an instructor at Training Air Wing (TW) Six. In early 2021, he started a volunteer organization called Wings Over Barrancas to connect TW6 students and staff with opportunities to give back to the community.



“In 2016, while I was with the ‘Sabrehawks’ of Training Squadron (VT) 86, I organized a group called Sabrehawks for Tots. We visited children at Sacred Heart Hospital one day a month,” says Martin. When hospitals began to limit traffic amid COVID-19 concerns, the program dissolved. “When I came to TW6, I saw they didn’t have any volunteer group, so I started Wings Over Barrancas.”



The first community outreach event occurred April 23, 2021. A group of 17 volunteers from TW6, the Blue Angels, and the Pensacola Navy Recruiting Orientation Unit gathered at Fort Barrancas to cut down trees that had grown on top of the fort.



A second outreach event occurred Jan. 28. A dozen staff and students from TW6 took up rakes, weed eaters, and lawn mowers to clear overgrowth from the Advanced Redoubt, another nearby historical landmark built to protect Fort Barrancas, and the fort’s 1787 Spanish-built water battery.



Martin plans to return in March or April to finish clearing out the main fort.



According to Martin, Wings over Barrancas is always looking for volunteers and is open to any commands at NAS Pensacola. He intends to organize events two-to-four times a year.



As long volunteers are available, Reynolds is happy to have clean-up days at Fort Barrancas. The National Parks Service welcomes community participation and Reynolds says he is especially grateful for volunteers who are willing to get their hands dirty.



If you are interested in participating in the next clean-up or staying updated on other service opportunities organized by Wings Over Barrancas, email Cmdr. Patrick Martin at patrick.r.martin@navy.mil.



TW6 is one of five training wings in the Chief of Naval Training (CNATRA) enterprise in that it conducts primary, intermediate, and advanced Naval Flight Officer (NFO) training all at one location. This is accomplished by three separate training squadrons: Training Squadron (VT) 10, VT-4 and VT-86. Additionally, the 2nd German Air Force Training Squadron (2nd GAF) is an integral part of the TW-6 International Military Training program.