The Kirtland Spouses Club Thrift Shop celebrated its 70th anniversary with a ceremony at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Feb. 23, 2022.

The 70th anniversary ceremony recognized the thrift shop’s long history, contributions to the KAFB community and the volunteers who have provided years of service.

U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Vattioni, 377th Air Base Wing and installation commander, gave an opening speech at the ceremony.

“Since January 1952, the thrift shop has operated on this installation, funding worthy causes through the efforts of a few employees and hundreds of selfless and dedicated volunteers,” said Vattioni.

After his speech, Vattioni and Chief Master Sgt. Stephanie Cates, 377th Air Base Wing and installation command chief, unveiled a plaque featuring the names of long-serving volunteers. The plaque will be displayed at the thrift shop in honor of the volunteers’ many years of service.

Frank Capuano, KSC Thrift Shop manager, concluded the anniversary ceremony with a speech describing the shop’s history and accomplishments.

“During the past 70 years, the thrift shop has been through many changes and overcame many challenges,” said Capuano. “Thanks to the initiative of the women who established the thrift shop and the spouses who have continued its legacy, the thrift shop has persisted while maintaining a commitment to its mission of community support.”

The KSC Thrift Shop, a self-funded private organization, sells donations and consignments to raise money for charitable contributions, scholarships and grants for Kirtland, local Albuquerque charities, dependents and spouses. The thrift shop is run by employees, spouse, dependent, and retiree volunteers and is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday and one Saturday a month from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2022 Date Posted: 02.24.2022 17:19 Story ID: 415262 Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kirtland Thrift Shop celebrates 70th anniversary, by A1C Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.